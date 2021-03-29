Gofore Plc: The City of Helsinki selected Gofore as its development partner for the Education Division

English Finnish

GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE INSIDE INFORMATION 29 MARCH 2021 AT 18.50 EET



The City of Helsinki selected Gofore as its development partner for the Education Division





The City of Helsinki has selected Gofore Plc as one of the providers to develop its information system portfolio within the Education Division. The value of the procurement is a maximum of EUR 2.95 million. This procurement decision covers the years 2021-2022. Gofore’s expert resources can be used during the duration of the project from 2021 to 2024. The agreement is valid until further notice.



The agreement marks an extension to the prior agreement between the City of Helsinki and Gofore. The continued cooperation ensures the prevalence of Gofore’s pivotal role in the development of the transactional information system for the Education Division of the City of Helsinki. The additional procurement option embedded in the agreement also entails the possibility for expanding the co-operation.



The City of Helsinki resolved on the procurement award on this day of 29 March 2021. The procurement award will become final and non-appealable once the appeal period stipulated under the Finnish Public Procurement Act has passed.





For further information:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com

