LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that it purchased 550,103 ordinary shares at 106.62 pence per share on 29 March 2021. The shares purchased represent 0.73% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 29 March 2021 consisted of 85,232,100 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 10,713,420 shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 74,518,680 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

29 March 2021

