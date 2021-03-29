Lane Teams Up with Studio by Tishman Speyer to Power the Real Estate Developer’s Flexible Workspace App

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workplace experience platform Lane today announced their launch of the mobile and web experience for Studio , the flexible workspace offering by leading commercial real estate developer Tishman Speyer . The “Your Studio” app is available to all members in Tishman Speyer’s 13 Studio locations, as well as all Studio Private locations, across the world.



“Tishman Speyer is synonymous with quality and with delivering a great experience in the CRE space, so we were really fortunate to work with them to develop their flexible workspace app,” says Lane CEO and cofounder Clint Robinson. “As the world of work becomes more and more innovative and dynamic, flexible workspace is at the center of that transformation. We’re excited to be the technology solution of choice for the Studio customer experience.”

Used by Studio members globally—from Rockefeller Center in NYC to Beverly Hills and Rio de Janeiro—the new “Your Studio” app allows members to interact with their physical space safely and seamlessly, enabling them to book rooms and desks, make purchases, access a variety of resources, and more.

“Studio members love this app,” says Thais Galli, Tishman Speyer Managing Director and head of Studio. “Just like us, the app is all about innovation and flexibility, and it allows our members to stay connected, be nimble, and interact with their workspace in a way that makes them more productive. Lane’s technology and experience in the flex space is a perfect fit that just made sense for us.”

Designed to transform the workplace into a seamless, connected ecosystem, Lane’s award-winning web and mobile technology delivers an experience fit for the modern professional. The platform’s configurable, no-code interface allows traditional property managers and flex providers to tailor the solution to each location with ease.

“What sets Lane apart is the sheer power of the platform,” adds Kofi Gyekye, Lane CPO and cofounder. “When it comes to connecting physical and digital environments, Lane can accommodate just about any use case you can think of—all while delivering the sophisticated user experience that flex customers have come to expect.”

In addition to features like room bookings and visitor management, Lane helps both traditional CRE and flex managers engage audiences and build community through its smart content and events management systems. The tech firm’s flexible workspace solution helps power the unique community-building needs of flex.

Whether for traditional tenants, flex members, or enterprise employees, Lane puts the workplace in the palm of their hands.

With clients such as Tishman Speyer, Brookfield Properties, Oxford, Colliers, Nuveen, Hullmark, and Dream, Lane currently operates in over 300 buildings across 22 major cities in North America and around the world. In 2020, Lane completed a $10 million Series A raise and announced its acquisition of eServus , a pioneering tenant engagement company that has delivered property management services since 1999.

About Lane

Lane is the world’s leading workplace experience platform. Founded in 2014 to transform and connect the workplace, our no-code enterprise software streamlines all aspects of day-to-day office life—from room bookings and access management, to communications and commerce, to events, data, and beyond. Our award-winning web and mobile technology is built to scale, allowing workplace providers to deploy globally and configure locally. Putting all of the pieces together, Lane turns any workplace into a place that works. www.joinlane.com

