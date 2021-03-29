Prime Healthcare Hospitals Partner with State, Counties to Deliver Vaccine and Promote Greater Health Equity

ONTARIO, CALIF, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Healthcare hospitals in California are partnering with the State of California, as members of the new California Vaccine Network, to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to communities, especially to those in greatest need.

“Our hospitals have been honored to serve communities across this nation, in many of the most disproportionately impacted areas from New Jersey to California,” said Kavitha Bhatia, MD, MMM, FAAP, President of Prime Healthcare Foundation, Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare. “Now, being able to offer vaccine to these same communities is life-changing and offers much-needed hope. Throughout this pandemic, our selfless frontline caregivers and staff have lived our mission of saving lives and bringing compassionate, quality care to communities. We are grateful to partner with states and counties to expand vaccine access to neighborhoods in greatest need, promote health equity, and improve the health of all those we serve.”

Prime Healthcare, which has 46 hospitals in 14 states, has been tirelessly dedicated to providing critical care to communities. Prime hospitals have cared for more than 100,000 patients throughout this pandemic and have already provided over 70,000 vaccines. As community health partners, Prime Healthcare’s 15 California hospitals are uniquely positioned to work as a system with the State of California and counties to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to recipients.

The Prime Healthcare hospitals were chosen to participate in California’s vaccine network based on their delivery system, ability to provide vaccine to vulnerable populations, distribution efficiency, data integrity, and commitment to provide vaccine to everyone eligible at no cost, irrespective of ability to pay.

The new California vaccination network is designed to maximize efficiency and equity, building on those delivery systems that are working well, while expanding delivery to vulnerable communities with 40 percent of vaccine supply designated to areas with the greatest need. An important element of the program will also be community outreach and education.

“Part of our responsibility is to share information and education regarding the vaccine to promote acceptance,” said David Silverman, PharmD, Vice President of Pharmacy for Prime Healthcare. “Our healthcare workers have seen first-hand how devastating the COVID-19 virus has been to our communities. Getting the vaccine delivered to those in need quickly and efficiently is an essential step in ending the pandemic. This vaccine is changing lives and saving lives.”

All Prime hospitals will use the new My Turn system, which is an end-to-end platform allowing patients to register and schedule appointments at any location when eligible. The system will also provide reminders and scheduling for second doses. Patients can make an appointment by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling the CA COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-422-4255.

The Prime Healthcare hospitals participating in the delivery network include:

Los Angeles County Centinela Hospital Medical Center Encino Hospital Medical Center San Dimas Community Hospital Sherman Oaks Hospital St. Francis Medical Center

Orange County Garden Grove Hospital Huntington Beach Hospital La Palma Intercommunity Hospital West Anaheim Medical Center

San Diego County Alvarado Hospital Paradise Valley Hospital

Shasta County Shasta Regional Medical Center

San Bernardino County Chino Valley Medical Center Desert Valley Hospital Montclair Hospital Medical Center



To find your local Prime Healthcare hospital and vaccine clinic, visit www.primehealthcare.com

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 46 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fifteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 53 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past five years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com

