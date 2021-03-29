HONG KONG, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI's AR+AI vision Empowers the Fast Stage of 5G Core Network Market". The 2021 World Mobile Congress Shanghai (MWCS) has released a forward-looking signal: After the "acceleration" in 2020, 5G will continue to drive economic growth in 2021.



2020 was a year of large-scale construction of 5G networks. The 5G core network has also started to grow strongly with the commercial use of 5G SA. According to a report by the market research company Dell'Oro Group, the global 5G core network market revenue was expected to reach $1 billion in 2020. With telecom operators accelerating 5G core network deployment, the market's revenue will continue to show strong growth in 2021.

Accelerated global 5G deployment

In the past 2020, China has built 600,000 5G base stations, totaling more than 718,000. In 2021, China plans to build other 600,000 5G base stations, forming a benign development model of "to promote use through construction, and to promote construction through use". This is the interpretation of Liu Liehong, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, on MWCS.

In addition to the three major telecom operators, China Radio and Television will join the 5G network construction camp. Song Qizhu, chairman of China Radio and Television, said that it plans to start the construction of a 5G network in the 700MHz frequency band this year and is expected to enter a rapid deployment period in 2021.

In 2020, 163 million 5G mobile phones were sold in China, and the number of 5G terminal connections exceeded 200 million. In 2021, the number of 5G users will enter a period of rapid growth, and 5G users are expected to exceed 500 million. The terminal industry chain will benefit from the rapid deployment of the network.

According to statistics, 80% of 5G applications are on the industrial side, and the 5G industry landing in 2021 is expected to accelerate. Ding Yun, executive director of Huawei and president of carrier BG, said that 2021 will be the first year of commercial use of 5GToB (industry-oriented). For example, in the 130-meter-long mobile phone production line of Huawei's southern factory, about 500 devices are connected to the 5G network, enabling real-time data interaction. The intelligent production line has reduced the number of operators by 80%, and the overall production efficiency has been increased by more than 3 times.

According to a report by the Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA), as of January 2021, 61 countries and regions around the world have real-time 5G commercial networks. With the advent of the 5G era, the digital transformation of society is accelerating.

Looking forward to 2021, shipments of the global 5G smartphone are expected to reach 450 million to 550 million units. By 2023, the number of global 5G connections will reach 1 billion, which is exactly two years ahead of the time to achieve 1 billion connections in the 4G era, and the propagation speed of 5G is unprecedented.

It is undeniable that, with more and more abundant Internet applications, the traditional voice and text message services of operators appear to be a bit old-fashioned and overshadowed. Traditional voice is mainly listening, however, in the 5G era, 5G new calls will be created. In the existing call scenarios, users will be provided with other information interactions, including videos, color ring back tones, pictures, texts, locations, business cards, actions, and expressions. At the same time, it can also be combined with AR/VR/MR and other technologies to render the video, bringing more fun call applications. In addition, 5G new calls can push and display corporate promotional information and personalized information display, thereby creating new business opportunities. The single function of traditional voice will be greatly enriched and become a social and work scene, which leaves a lot to the imagination.

Traditional messaging services are mainly used to receive information, while the new 5G messaging goal is to create a unified digital portal and unified service for telecommunications services, which is expected to become a new portal for mobile Internet traffic. Under the leadership of operators, the 5G message ecological chain is being built. As an important participant, WIMI Hologram Cloud has won the bid for China Mobile and the second phase of the holographic remote interaction of the media cloud platform. It is redefining China Mobile's communication method through "5G + holographic remote" and is striving to promote the combination of AI and China Mobile's communication industry, and gradually builds core competitiveness for leading 5G real-time holographic communication in China.

As one of the representative enterprises of holographic visual AR in China, WIMI was founded in 2015. It focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, including holographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

The prospectus of WIMI shows that its holographic cloud business will be deeply integrated with 5G. With the cooperation of 5G's high speed and low latency, the average transmission delay of remote communication and data transmission from the system terminal to the service server is about 6ms, which is much lower than the 4G network transmission delay. It guarantees the Hologram AR's long-distance communication and data transmission without stuttering and low delay. Moreover, it also assures the richness and diversity of multi-terminal remote coordination, and time interaction, which makes the collaboration of end + cloud collaboration more efficient. Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications will enable WIMI's Hologram AR advertising business and Hologram AR entertainment business, as well as Hologram interactive entertainment, Hologram conference, Hologram social networking, Hologram communications, Hologram family, will be based on the core technologies of 5G+AI face recognition technology and Hologram AI face change technology to achieve effective growth.

WIMI has the world's leading 3D computer vision technology and SAAS platform technology. It uses AI algorithms to turn ordinary images into holographic 3D content, which is widely used in holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, holographic communication, and other fields. Moreover, it has core technologies such as holographic face recognition, holographic face change, and holographic digital life and is seeking market cooperation and investment opportunities on a global scale. In the future, WIMI Hologram Cloud will expand the holographic ecology in the international market and aspire to become a leader in the global holographic cloud industry.

In the direction of personal business, more high-definition and immersive experiences will become increasingly popular. In the early days, mobile users mainly browsed the web and used simple social networking tools. With the gradual popularization of mobile broadband, mobile traffic consumption will increase rapidly. At present, the average monthly traffic consumption per capita is about 10G. With the development of ultra-high-definition video and immersive applications in the next five years, personal traffic is expected to enter about 50G to 100G. This will pose higher challenges to the capacity, coverage, and performance of the future 5G network, and we need to plan.

In terms of industrial applications, 5G needs to attach great importance to the differentiated needs of customers, because different vertical industries have different needs. For example, the narrowband Internet of Things requires large-scale connectivity, smart homes need medium-to-high speeds, smart cities need high-speed uplink capabilities, smart hospitals have very high-reliability requirements, and both smart factories and smart transportation have strong demands for low latency and high reliability.

According to the statistics of GSMA, various industries around the world have a strong demand for digitization. In China, 74% of the scenes require high speed, 49% of the scenes require network slicing, 41% of the scenes require edge computing, and 31% of the scenes require low latency, while other countries may differ slightly.

For this reason, the 5G industry on the one hand meets the needs of the industry, proposes more extreme, more reliable, and safer technologies such as time delay of arrival, and actively improves the economy of equipment and operating costs. On the other hand, according to the needs of telecom operators, it actively develops 5G technologies and products with wider coverage, stronger performance, lower cost, better operation, and lower energy consumption.

If 5G is the explosive era of the Internet of Things (IoT), 6G will be the era of global intelligence, and technologies such as holographic projection and immersive virtual reality will be presented.

About MobiusTrend

MobiusTrend Group is a leading market research organization in Hong Kong. They have built one of the premier proprietary research platforms on the financial market, emphasizing on emerging growth companies and paradigm-shifting businesses. MobiusTrend team is professional in market research reports, industry insights, and financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www.mobiustrend.com/

Media contact

Company: MobiusTrend Research

E-Mail: cs@mobiustrend.com

Website: http://www.mobiusTrend.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOlz-sCOlPTJ_24rMgR6JLw