C.K. McWhorter, Chairman & CEO of CTRL USA, is set to acquire “Coach House Wellington” entitlements and land parcel from Billionaire NEIL HIRSCH  

WELLINGTON, Fla., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neil Hirsch an American businessman - founder of Telerate, and the current owner of the BlackWatch Polo Team, & young trending CEO C.K. McWhorter - American Businessman founder of CTRL USA and current president of the McWhorter Foundation, have come to agreeing terms in regards to a major land & entitlement transaction of “Coach House Wellington”.



After weeks of negotiations between both sides a deal has been reached for an undisclosed amount and is expected to be signed within coming days. “Coach House Wellington”, a luxury development project, has been in the works for approximately three years. After receiving approvals from the wellington council, which is a testament to the project's community value, Covid 19 placed a halt on the construction which led to the disconnect and now near sale by Neil Hirsch.

Coach House Wellington is bringing a set of 34 luxurious, turn-key condos to the area. Its homes will overlook the equestrian preserve and are just minutes from the other major facilities in the area. Prices will start around $2.5 million and go to $8.75 million. They’ll range in size from 2,800 to 5,800 square feet across four floors.

Wellington, Fla., has become known for its vibrant equestrian scene; it is the winter home to some of the world’s leading business moguls, eventing and polo competitors and owners as well as the top trainers, breeders and coaches. And while many of the homes are residences of beauty, some properties are strictly for the horses, with small accommodations for the owners that seem like an afterthought. Coach House Wellington has been deemed a perfect alternative for luxury living accommodations to those who do not desire the nuances of property management but would like to maintain a luxury peace of mind.

High-profile polo players Nacho Figueras and Grant Ganzi have already secured residences within the building, taking advantage of the community’s close proximity to the polo grounds.

Each residence will have private elevator access and large terraces—the corner penthouse unit will have 3,500 square feet of outdoor space (and 5,000 square feet of interior living). Wide-plank oak and stone flooring will grace the condos, all of which will be wired for automation and security. Gourmet kitchens will include a suite of high-end appliances from Sub-Zero and Wolf as well as custom elements. And the primary bedroom suites will be their own private oases, with multiple walk-ins and spa-like bathrooms.

John.Harvill@ctrlusa.com

(332)208-8778

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/183a38ab-914f-49ac-8739-76a71431c9ea

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3f47695-357c-4412-9f18-7fec9a1f12ca