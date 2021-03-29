Result of AGM

| Source: Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC

London, UNITED KINGDOM

For immediate release                                                                                                                        29 March 2021

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Results of Annual General Meeting voting

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

Details of the votes received were as follows:-

  

FOR		 

AGAINST		Chairman’s
Discretion 		Abstain
Resolution No.Number of Votes

 		Number of Votes

 		Number of Votes

 		Number of Votes
Ordinary 11,868,2690108,42410,000
Ordinary 21,871,9846,285108,4240
Ordinary 31,843,52113,000102,42427,748
Ordinary 41,840,52113,000102,42430,748
Ordinary 51,843,52113,000102,42427,748
Ordinary 61,843,52113,000102,42427,748
Ordinary 71,876,2690102,4248,000
Ordinary 81,880,9843,285102,4240
Ordinary 91,870,98413,285102,4240
Special 101,865,98413,285102,4245,000
Special 111,813,49555,729102,42415,045
Special 121,848,19121,033102,42415,045

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Enquiries:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com