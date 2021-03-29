Motorola licenses NextNav’s innovative vertical location capabilities to support E911

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav, the leader in 3D geolocation, today announced that its groundbreaking vertical location technology will be available for 911 emergency services through a new partnership with Motorola, a leading provider of smartphone solutions.



Drawing on NextNav’s carrier-grade network and innovative software, Motorola will offer devices capable of delivering vertical location (z-axis) measurements for 911 emergency services. Using NextNav’s software, first responder applications on Motorola devices will provide precise altitude data with the floor level (± 3m) accuracy mandated by the FCC, precisely locating 911 callers and minimizing response times.

“We’re proud to offer NextNav’s vertical location solution for E911 through Motorola smartphones,” said Rudi Kalil, VP and general manager, North America at Motorola Mobility. “The implementation of this critical capability in our devices will improve emergency response outcomes and provide our users with a truly invaluable experience.”

NextNav’s Pinnacle solution for vertical location is delivered through a software update to devices in the field and will be incorporated natively in new Motorola devices. NextNav’s vertical location service requires no alterations to device hardware.

“Vertical location is a game changer for emergency response,” said Ganesh Pattabiraman, CEO of NextNav. “Studies show that 3D geolocation reduces search times by over 85%. Our partnership with Motorola means faster response times and increased situational awareness that will save lives. This is the first step toward an ecosystem of 3D geolocation that is long overdue.”

The NextNav website contains more information on the value of vertical location for E911 and public safety applications, as well as details on NextNav Certified program for barometer components.

About NextNav

NextNav is building a new 3D geolocation ecosystem. Using highly accurate altitude measurements, NextNav’s technology saves more lives by enabling rapid, precise emergency response; increases brand value with improved user experience and operational efficiency; and improves return on ad spend with granular, accurate location data. NextNav’s resilient critical infrastructure also provides a contingency layer which secures essential geolocation services.

For more information, visit NextNav.com or follow NextNav on LinkedIn.

About Motorola

Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2015. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo, and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets.

Media Contacts

Ben Ball

Head of Marketing

NextNav

bball@nextnav.com

Derek Wimmer

North America PR

Motorola Mobility

wimmer@motorola.com