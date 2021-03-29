English French

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

PARIS, MARCH 29, 2021 — Tarkett informs that it has filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 26, 2021.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document is available to the public, free of charge under the conditions provided by applicable regulations and may be consulted on the “Investors” page of the Group’s website ( www.tarkett.com ), in the “Corporate Documents” section. It is also available on the AMF’s website ( www.amf-france.org ).

Tarkett has decided to early adopt the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The 2020 Universal Registration Document therefore contains XBRL tags (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) for its financial statements.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2020 Annual Financial Report;

the Management Report from the Management Board;

the Supervisory Board Report on Corporate Governance;

the Social and Environmental Responsibility Report ;

the information related to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors ;

the share buyback program description; and

the agenda and draft resolutions of the Shareholder’s Meeting of April 30, 2021.

