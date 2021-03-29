DUTCH CENTRAL BANK CRYPTOCURRENCY REGISTRATION

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (“Flow Traders”) (Euronext: FLOW) announces that its subsidiary has successfully registered with the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) in line with recent regulations relating to cryptocurrency to fiat currency trading.

With the receipt of this registration from the DNB, Flow Traders can continue to enhance its already leading spot OTC cryptocurrency proposition to institutional counterparties. Accordingly, Flow Traders is now registered as a liquidity provider to exchange cryptocurrencies for fiat currencies and vice versa.

As well as being a leading spot OTC cryptocurrency liquidity provider, Flow Traders is the #1 market maker in cryptocurrency ETPs and is providing 24/7 liquidity on cryptocurrency exchanges across the globe.

Folkert Joling, Chief Trading Officer stated:

“Flow Traders is delighted to have been registered by the DNB and welcomes the new regulation in the crypto arena. This regulatory status is another positive next step as we seek to strengthen our market leading position in spot OTC crypto in Europe. Flow Traders remains committed to fair and transparent markets and our crypto capabilities align with the continued adoption of this asset class by institutional investors as well as increased recognition by regulators. Institutional counterparties can reach out to the Flow Traders Institutional Trading team in Amsterdam and London.”

Contact Details

Institutional Trading - Europe

Amsterdam: +31 20 7996777

London: +44 20 3986 4000

Email: fit@flowtraders.com

Jonathan Berger / Investor Relations Officer

Phone: +31 20 7996799

Email: investor.relations@flowtraders.com

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, historically specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), now expanding into other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We continuously grow our organization, ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning.





