Seer and SCIEX Sign Commercial Agreement to Offer End-to-End Unbiased Proteomics Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer (NASDAQ: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, announced today that they have signed a non-exclusive commercial agreement with SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies. This agreement will enable Seer to market SCIEX mass spectrometry systems together with its Proteograph Product Suite. The combined product offering will enable labs of all types to combine highly sensitive mass spectrometry with unbiased, deep proteomics studies at scale, delivering new levels of insight, speed, and sensitivity.



The Proteograph Product Suite comprises Seer’s proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, an automation instrument, and software that enables proteomics studies with an unprecedented combination of speed, scale, depth and breadth of data. It is designed to be efficient, easy-to-use, and to accurately survey thousands of proteins with precision. The combination of the Proteograph Product Suite with SCIEX systems provides new options for customers to add unbiased, deep proteomics analysis to their studies, allowing them to accelerate their research, and for existing proteomics labs to expand their application set.

“We are very excited to partner with SCIEX to enable new possibilities in unbiased, deep, and rapid proteomics at scale,” said Omead Ostadan, President and Chief Operating Officer at Seer. “By providing our customers with end-to-end workflows for large-scale proteomics studies, we are paving the way for labs to expand their proteomics discovery efforts. Our goal is to make it possible for labs of all types to add unbiased proteomics to their studies, whether they want to add discovery to their targeted analysis, add proteomics data to genomics studies, or expand their omics repertoire, we are building the partnerships to make this happen faster.”

Dominic Gostick, Vice President & General Manager, LC/MS Business for SCIEX, said, “At SCIEX it is a priority to drive innovation through what we learn with our customers. Their needs and applications push the absolute limits of what can be achieved with mass spectrometry technology. This partnership with Seer will continue to expand the boundaries of what’s possible in proteomics, and to open up new realms of biological insight.”

Seer and SCIEX look forward to future collaborations, such as through establishing centers of excellence using both technologies, optimizing workflows for key applications, and aligning development efforts.

About Seer

Seer is a life sciences company focused on enabling exceptional scientific outcomes by commercializing transformative products that will drive breakthrough ideas by unlocking the deep, unbiased biological information that can make them a reality. Seer is developing its Proteograph Product Suite, which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software that performs deep, unbiased proteomics analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph to be efficient and easy-to-use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution broadly available to life sciences researchers. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Seer’s ability to successfully execute the development and commercialization of its Proteograph; or the combined solution offered by the commercial agreement, the ability of the combined product offering to enable labs to perform unbiased, deep proteomics studies at scale to deliver new levels of insight, speed, and sensitivity, to expand unbiased proteomics discovery efforts, expand application sets, and future collaborations. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

