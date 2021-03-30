UCS International Limited Completes Successful Healthcare Cloud Solution Testing

HONG KONG, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCS International Limited today announced the competition of a successful testing period with various local hospitals in Beijing.



UCS International Limited has unveiled a suite of solutions to bridge the gap between doctors, patients, and data management. UCS International Limited will offer healthcare organisations an innovative way to preserve health information security and increase secure access to their patients from any device, anywhere in the world.

With the rise in cloud computing in various small, medium, and large healthcare setups worldwide, the global healthcare cloud computing market sees increased opportunities for growth. The effect of digital data in healthcare centres is multiplying as a result of transformations in industries such as payment modes and an increase in the patient pool. The market is growing due to technological advancements in various sectors, increased healthcare spending, and other factors.

The global market for healthcare cloud computing is expected to expand due to factors such as cloud computing deployment and the use of various analytical tools to boost operational efficiency. UCS International Limited Chief Executive Officer, Lian Shui, forecasts that this market will "evolve at a significant rate” between 2022 and 2025, which UCS International Limited has chosen as the forecast period.

The global market for Healthcare Cloud Computing can be segmented by application, deployment, and end-user, all of which provide plenty of room for expansion. These sections do contain information about different market influencers who can propel the market forwards.

Following impressive technological progress since its formation, UCS International Limited Chief Technology Officer, Long Xuefeng, reported, "It is an exciting time for the company. We truly believe our solutions can change the healthcare world, and our recent tests have proven this".

UCS International Limited is anticipated to bolster the growth of the healthcare cloud market and take a significant share of it.

About UCS International Limited

Headquartered in Beijing, China, UCS International Limited is a technology company with a mission to provide cutting-edge cloud data solutions for the highly regulated and data-sensitive healthcare sector.

