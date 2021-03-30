Downing THREE VCT plc

LEI: 2138008V2JDU2K6ZHF80

Suspension re. Winding Up Proposals

30 March 2021

Prior to a resolution to effect the commencement of the winding up of the Company (and consequently the cancellation of the listing of the Company’s F Shares, H Shares and J Shares on the Official List) that will be put to the Company’s shareholders at a general meeting of the Company to be held on 30 March 2021, trading in the Company’s F Shares, H Shares and J Shares has now been suspended at the request of the Company.

