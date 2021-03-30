Teleste Oyj – Managers’ Transactions – Tianta Oy

TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 30.3.2021 AT 09:00
Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tianta Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Korpimies, Vesa
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Teleste Oyj
LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210329171650_2
Transaction date: 2021-03-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 158 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
(2): Volume: 23 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
(3): Volume: 216 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
(4): Volume: 67 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
(5): Volume: 282 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
(6): Volume: 80 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
(7): Volume: 327 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
(8): Volume: 51 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
(9): Volume: 5 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
(10): Volume: 279 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
(11): Volume: 99 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
(12): Volume: 6 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
(13): Volume: 312 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
(14): Volume: 64 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
(15): Volume: 638 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
(16): Volume: 96 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(16): Volume: 2,703 Volume weighted average price: 5.1 EUR
Transaction date: 2021-03-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 235 Unit price: 5.14 EUR
(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.14 EUR
(3): Volume: 820 Unit price: 5.14 EUR
(4): Volume: 2,646 Unit price: 5.18 EUR
(5): Volume: 1,695 Unit price: 5.18 EUR
(6): Volume: 340 Unit price: 5.18 EUR
(7): Volume: 700 Unit price: 5.2 EUR
(8): Volume: 10 Unit price: 5.22 EUR
(9): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 5.22 EUR
(10): Volume: 730 Unit price: 5.22 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(10): Volume: 12,676 Volume weighted average price: 5.19431 EUR
