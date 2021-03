PGS Awarded Extended Long Offset Contract

March 30, 2021: Oslo, Norway, PGS has been awarded a high-fidelity 3D exploration program by a supermajor offshore Egypt. The survey will be acquired using an Extended Long Offset (ELO) configuration with Ramform Tethys towing a wide multi-sensor GeoStreamer spread with an additional source vessel located several kilometers ahead. This will enable efficient recording of offsets up to 16 kilometers critical for imaging deeper complex exploration targets. The source vessel will be towing a specially designed low frequency source.



The innovative ELO survey design combines optimal spatial sampling for better subsurface imaging together with long offset acquisition for accurate velocity model building. ELO is a cost competitive and efficient configuration compared to other solutions for imaging deep targets.

“We are very pleased to be awarded this contract, which secures PGS vessels to operate in Egyptian waters until May 2021, building on an extended campaign for several super majors since July 2020. In a rapidly changing energy market, exploration seismic requires increasingly advanced survey designs, such as the ELO configuration, to generate high quality seismic data in complex geologies.,” says Nathan Oliver, EVP Sales & Services of PGS.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT: Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

