Metsähallitus selects Innofactor as its case management system provider

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on March 30, 2021, at 10:25 Finnish time
Metsähallitus selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition to provide a case management system as Saas. The procurement comprises of the delivery of the case management system, as well as support and maintenance services. The system will be based on Innofactor's Dynasty 10 solution.
The service agreement related to the procurement will be valid for fixed period of four years after which it will be valid until further notice. The agreement value is approximately EUR 700,000.
Metsähallitus ("the (Finnish) Forest Administration") is a state-owned enterprise that produces environmental services for a diverse customer base; ranging from private individuals to major companies. Metsähallitus sustainably uses, manages, and protects state-owned land and water areas and reconciles the different goals of owners, customers, and other stakeholders.
The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.
Espoo, March 30, 2021
INNOFACTOR PLC
Sami Ensio, CEO
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2016–2020, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 8.3%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles