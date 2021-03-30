Aslan House reaches $190 million in AUM

LONDON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aslan House Capital LLP (“Aslan House”), a London-based manager that specialises in event-driven equity and credit, today announced that its assets under management (AUM) have reached $190 million. Investcorp-Tages, a global multi-manager investment firm that was created as a joint venture between Investcorp and Tages Group, has made a major strategic investment, and Aslan House has also broadened its investor base with additional commitments from a range of global institutions.



Aslan House employs a hard event-driven equity and credit catalyst strategy, with a European bias, but will invest across jurisdictions with robust securities and contract law. The team set out to build a business around a differentiated, uncorrelated and scalable approach that would generate alpha.

The strategy invests across the capital structure, with a focus on short duration, arbitraging the life cycle of global transactions. The portfolio focuses on three strategies (M&A Arbitrage, Credit Catalyst, Special Situations), but is managed as one portfolio, with highly dynamic allocations between equity and credit and the benefit of the equity and credit partners working closely together. A highly active approach to M&A trading, cherry-picking deals on both the long and short side, is complemented by the dedicated focus on Credit Catalyst, alleviating any reliance on M&A volumes.

Aslan House was launched on 1 November 2019 by Luke Lynch who was previously Deputy CIO and Managing Partner at Oceanwood Capital from its inception in 2006 and was at Tudor Capital prior to that. He has extensive investment experience with over 20 years actively managing European event driven portfolios. Fellow founding partners include Rohit Kapur (Credit Partner) and Mark Clannachan (COO), who leads the non-investment business. Mark has over 25 years’ experience including Partner & COO at Bluecrest.

Luke Lynch, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Aslan House, said: “We are delighted to have Investcorp-Tages as our strategic partner. We are now entering a very exciting chapter for Aslan House, having reached $190 million in assets, and are well-positioned for future growth. Our strategy is highly differentiated and has proved very successful. It has low beta and low correlation to equity and credit markets arising from a focus on announced events and short duration opportunities, while the flexibility to pivot between equity and credit contributes to alpha throughout the cycle.”

Mark de Klerk, Head of Seeding at Investcorp-Tages, said: “We have been thrilled to partner with Luke and his extremely experienced team at Aslan House. They have just the kind of pedigree in terms of depth of experience and expertise that investors are looking for, and have rightly focused on building a best-in-class operational infrastructure. We think their highly-differentiated strategy is very compelling in the current environment given their proven ability to deliver alpha across different market conditions.”

About Aslan House

About Investcorp-Tages

Investcorp-Tages is a global multi-manager investment firm that was launched in May 2020 through a 50/50 joint venture between Investcorp and Tages Group. With offices based in London, New York and Milan, Investcorp-Tages manages alternative assets for institutional investors worldwide, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, family offices, insurance companies and other financial institutions. Investcorp-Tages focuses on providing bespoke solutions by delivering differentiated sources of returns across alternative assets for its clients.

