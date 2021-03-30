English Finnish

Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange Release March 30, 2021 at 11 am

Dovre Group Plc’s disposal of own shares based on the share ownership plan

A total of 633,612 treasury shares of Dovre Group Plc has on 30 March 2021 been conveyed without consideration to the key persons participating in the earning period 2018-2020 of the share-based incentive program 2018 according to the terms and conditions of the program.

The decision of the Board of Directors on the share transfer is based on a share issue authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 28 April 2020.

A total of two people are in the target group of the payment from the plan.

After the aforementioned share transfer implemented on 30 March 2021, the company holds 236,725 own shares.

Dovre Group Plc has announced the share-based incentive program on 1 June 2018 and the aforementioned decision on the transfer of own shares on 29 March 2021.

Dovre Group Plc

Board of Directors



For additional information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Sirpa Haavisto, CFO

sirpa.haavisto@dovregroup.com

tel. +358 20 436 2000

www.dovregroup.com



