Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2027 - Smart Gas Meters to Account for $2.5 Billion

The Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) estimated at US$ 7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 13.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Smart Gas Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$ 2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart Electric Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.0% CAGR

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 5.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.0% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada, Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 7.1% 6.3% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.

Smart Electric Meters Segment to Record 9.7% CAGR

In the global Smart Electric Meters Segment, USA, Japan, China, and Europe will drive the 9.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 3.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 5.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets and is forecast to reach US$ 3.2 Billion by the year 2027

The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Why Now is the Time for Smart Meters in a World Where Energy is the Building Block for Socio Economic Development

As 2020 Draws to a Close, It Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Induced Financial Crisis Aggravates an Already Large Global Infrastructure Spending Gap: Government Smart Meter Programs Weaken in 2020

Among the Many Industries Derailed by the Pandemic Is the Energy Industry. Energy Infrastructure Investments Take a Direct Blow

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Explained

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Overview

While Year 2020 Will Remain an Anomaly, the World's Energy Needs Will Continue to Rise

Post COVID-19 Focus on the Environment Will Throw the Spotlight on the Eco-Friendly Benefits Offered by Smart Meters

Here's Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top Priorities After the Pandemic

How Smart Meters Can Reduce the Carbon Footprint?

Persistent Power Quality Issues Drive the Importance of AMI in Outage Management Systems & Service Restoration

Energy Theft Losses Reinforces the Need for Efficient AMI

Rise of Smart Cities & Smart Grids Are Two Key Trends With the Potential to Drive Revenues Opportunities for AMI

COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of Crisis

Smart Grid: A Critical Part of Energy Infrastructure in Smart Cities & a Revenue Source for AMI

Growing Global Interest in Demand Response (DR) Drives Focus on AMI As a Key Enabler

Big Data & Data Analytics Imperative for Finding Value in Advanced Metering Infrastructure

COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation & Kick-Starts Utilities' Digital Efforts into High Gear

A Deeper Analysis of How AMI Meter Data Will Benefit From the Power of Big Data and Data Analytics

IoT, Blockchain & AI Play Key Roles in Advancing the Efficiency of AMI

Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Metering Market

Increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart Meters

Impact of 5G Connectivity on AMI

Growing Focus On Water Management Efficiency Against the Backdrop of Worsening Water Shortages Benefits Adoption of Smart Water Meters

What Barriers Impact Successful Deployment of AMI?

