Worldwide Industrial Communication Industry to 2026 - Featuring Cisco Systems, Siemens and Omron Among Others

The report on the global industrial communication market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global industrial communication market to grow with a CAGR of 11.45% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on industrial communication market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on industrial communication market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global industrial communication market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global industrial communication market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing need for scalable, faster, reliable, and interoperable communication protocols

Increasing machine-to-machine communication

2) Restraints

Absence of standardization in industrial communication protocols and interfaces

3) Opportunities

Initiatives undertaken by governments of different countries to promote the adoption of industrial automation

Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

The primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



The primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global industrial communication market is segmented on the basis of component, communication protocol, and application.



The Global Industrial Communication Market by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

The Global Industrial Communication Market by Communication Protocol

Industrial Ethernet

Fieldbus

Wireless

The Global Industrial Communication Market by Application

Automotive And Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the industrial communication market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the industrial communication market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global industrial communication market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Industrial Communication Market Highlights

2.2. Industrial Communication Market Projection

2.3. Industrial Communication Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Industrial Communication Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Industrial Communication Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Communication Protocol

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Industrial Communication Market



4. Industrial Communication Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Industrial Communication Market by Component

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Software

5.3. Services



6. Global Industrial Communication Market by Communication Protocol

6.1. Industrial Ethernet

6.2. Fieldbus

6.3. Wireless



7. Global Industrial Communication Market by Application

7.1. Automotive and Transportation

7.2. Aerospace & Defense

7.3. Food & Beverages

7.4. Electrical & Electronics

7.5. Industrial Manufacturing

7.6. Others



8. Global Industrial Communication Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Industrial Communication Market by Component

8.1.2. North America Industrial Communication Market by Communication Protocol

8.1.3. North America Industrial Communication Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Industrial Communication Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Industrial Communication Market by Component

8.2.2. Europe Industrial Communication Market by Communication Protocol

8.2.3. Europe Industrial Communication Market by Application

8.2.4. Europe Industrial Communication Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Industrial Communication Market by Component

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Industrial Communication Market by Communication Protocol

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Industrial Communication Market by Application

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Industrial Communication Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Industrial Communication Market by Component

8.4.2. RoW Industrial Communication Market by Communication Protocol

8.4.3. RoW Industrial Communication Market by Application

8.4.4. RoW Industrial Communication Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Industrial Communication Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.2.2. Siemens AG

9.2.3. OMRON Corporation

9.2.4. Rockwell Automation Inc.

9.2.5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

9.2.6. ABB Ltd

9.2.7. Schneider Electric SE

9.2.8. General Electric Company

9.2.9. Texas Instruments Inc.

9.2.10. Honeywell International Inc.

