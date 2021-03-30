Global Freight Management System Market (2020 to 2026) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

Dublin, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Freight Management System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global freight management system market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global freight management system market to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on freight management system market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on freight management system market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global freight management system market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global freight management system market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing communication technologies and IoT

2) Restraints

Environmental concerns

3) Opportunities

Smart freight transport

Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

The primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



The primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global freight management system market is segmented on the basis of solution, end-user, and transportation mode.



The Global Freight Management System Market by Solution

Freight Tracking & Monitoring

Cargo Routing & Scheduling

Security

EDI

TMS

Order Management

The Global Freight Management System Market by End-user

3PLs

Forwarders

Brokers

Shippers

The Global Freight Management System Market by Transportation Mode

Rail Freight

Road Freight

Ocean Freight

Air Freight

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the freight management system market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the freight management system market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global freight management system market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Freight Management System Market Highlights

2.2. Freight Management System Market Projection

2.3. Freight Management System Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Freight Management System Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Freight Management System Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Solution

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Transportation Mode

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Freight Management System Market



4. Freight Management System Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Freight Management System Market by Solution

5.1. Freight Tracking & Monitoring

5.2. Cargo Routing & Scheduling

5.3. Security

5.4. EDI

5.5. TMS

5.6. Order Management



6. Global Freight Management System Market by End-user

6.1. 3PLs

6.2. Forwarders

6.3. Brokers

6.4. Shippers



7. Global Freight Management System Market by Transportation Mode

7.1. Rail Freight

7.2. Road Freight

7.3. Ocean Freight

7.4. Air Freight



8. Global Freight Management System Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Freight Management System Market by Solution

8.1.2. North America Freight Management System Market by End-user

8.1.3. North America Freight Management System Market by Transportation Mode

8.1.4. North America Freight Management System Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Freight Management System Market by Solution

8.2.2. Europe Freight Management System Market by End-user

8.2.3. Europe Freight Management System Market by Transportation Mode

8.2.4. Europe Freight Management System Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Freight Management System Market by Solution

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Freight Management System Market by End-user

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Freight Management System Market by Transportation Mode

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Freight Management System Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Freight Management System Market by Solution

8.4.2. RoW Freight Management System Market by End-user

8.4.3. RoW Freight Management System Market by Transportation Mode

8.4.4. RoW Freight Management System Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Freight Management System Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

9.2.2. Oracle Corporation

9.2.3. Werner Enterprises

9.2.4. MercuryGate International Inc.

9.2.5. SAP SE

9.2.6. Accenture Plc

9.2.7. JDA Software

9.2.8. Ceva Logistics

9.2.9. Db Schenker

9.2.10. C.H. Robinson (TMC)

