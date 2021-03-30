Outlook on the Smart Indoor Garden Systems Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market by Type, Technology and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart indoor garden systems market size was valued at $105,627.0 thousand in 2019, and is projected to reach $176,559.1 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027. The smart indoor gardening system is an indoor gardening kit, which allows users to grow plants in a closed environment with high nutrition without any use of pesticides. It is integrated with IoT-based smart watering and sensing system and lighting system to facilitate photosynthesis.



Expansion of the construction sector, a rise in the greenhouse effect, and an increase in disposable income are the key driving forces of the global smart indoor garden systems market. However, the availability of substitutes and unfavorable climate conditions have negatively impacted the market revenue. Conversely, technical advancements in smart indoor garden systems are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.



The global smart indoor garden systems market is segmented into type, technology, end user, and region. By type, the smart indoor garden systems market is categorized into floor gardens and wall gardens. Depending on the technology, it is fragmented into self-watering, smart sensing, and smart pest management. Depending on end user, it is bifurcated into residential and commercial. Region wise, the smart indoor garden systems market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Competition Analysis



Key companies profiled in the report of smart indoor garden systems market include Aero Farms, Agrilution GmbH, AVA Technologies Inc., BSH Hausgerate GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH) CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming Ltd, Click & Grow LLC, EDN Inc., Grobo Inc., Plantui Oy, and SproutsIO Inc.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging smart indoor garden systems market trends and dynamics.

Extensive analysis of the smart indoor garden systems market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global smart indoor garden systems market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Key players within the smart indoor garden systems market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the smart indoor garden systems market industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Key market Players

1.5. Research methodology

1.5.1. Primary research

1.5.2. Secondary research

1.5.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top impacting factors

3.3. Market player positioning, 2019

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in awareness about smart indoor gardening

3.5.1.2. Expansion of the construction sector

3.5.1.3. Rise in greenhouse effect

3.5.1.4. Rise in disposable income

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Availability of substitutes

3.5.2.2. Unfavorable climate conditions

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Technical advancement in smart indoor gardening

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis



CHAPTER 4: SMART INDOOR GARDEN SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Market overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2. Floor garden

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Wall garden

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 5: SMART INDOOR GARDEN SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Market overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.2. Self-watering

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Smart sensing

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 6: SMART INDOOR GARDEN SYSTEMS MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Market overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.2. Residential

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3. Commercial

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 7: SMART INDOOR GARDEN SYSTEMS MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Market overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. AeroFarms

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key executive

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. Agrilution Systems GmbH

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key executive

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.3. AVA Technologies Inc.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key executive

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.4. BSH Hausgerate GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key executive

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Operating business segments

8.4.5. Product portfolio

8.4.6. Business performance

8.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key executive

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.6. Click & Grow LLC

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key executive

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.7. EDN, Inc.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key executive

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.8. Grobo

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key executive

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.9. Plantui Oy

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key executive

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. SproutsIO, Inc.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key executive

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Product portfolio

