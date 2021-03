Proactive news headlines including Oklo Resources, Strategic Elements, AVZ Minerals and Kazia Therapeutics

Sydney, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU) (FRA:JYA) has delivered a “robust” initial JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate at its flagship Dandoko Gold Project in west Mali. Click here 

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) has achieved another milestone with its self-charging battery technology fabricated onto a flexible textile cloth and mechanically bent more than 2,000 times. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has located additional high-grade gold zones at the northern end of the East Simpson Dam (ESD) prospect during phase 2 reverse circulation (RC) infill and extension resource definition drilling. Click here

AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) (OTCMKTS:AZZVF) (FRA:3A2) has secured a strategic, long-term offtake partner agreement with Yibin Tianyi Lithium Industry Co Ltd for the supply of spodumene concentrate (SC6) from the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the DRC. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) (FRA:8KM) has received wide, high-grade assay results from initial reverse circulation and diamond resource definition drilling at Cardinia Hill deposit of its 100%-owned Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) in Western Australia. Click here

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA) (NASDAQ:KZIA) (FRA:NV9) has entered into a licensing agreement with Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (HKSE:2096) to develop and commercialise Kazia’s investigational new drug, paxalisib, in Greater China. Click here



About Proactive 



With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com