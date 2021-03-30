Proactive news headlines including Oklo Resources, Strategic Elements, AVZ Minerals and Kazia Therapeutics

Sydney, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU) (FRA:JYA) has delivered a “robust” initial JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate at its flagship Dandoko Gold Project in west Mali. Click here
- Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) has achieved another milestone with its self-charging battery technology fabricated onto a flexible textile cloth and mechanically bent more than 2,000 times. Click here
- Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has located additional high-grade gold zones at the northern end of the East Simpson Dam (ESD) prospect during phase 2 reverse circulation (RC) infill and extension resource definition drilling. Click here
- AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) (OTCMKTS:AZZVF) (FRA:3A2) has secured a strategic, long-term offtake partner agreement with Yibin Tianyi Lithium Industry Co Ltd for the supply of spodumene concentrate (SC6) from the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the DRC. Click here
- Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) (FRA:8KM) has received wide, high-grade assay results from initial reverse circulation and diamond resource definition drilling at Cardinia Hill deposit of its 100%-owned Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) in Western Australia. Click here
- Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA) (NASDAQ:KZIA) (FRA:NV9) has entered into a licensing agreement with Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (HKSE:2096) to develop and commercialise Kazia’s investigational new drug, paxalisib, in Greater China. Click here
