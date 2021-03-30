Global Blister Packaging Market (2020 to 2025) - Investment in R&D Activities Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blister Packaging Market by Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Aluminum), Type (Carded, Clamshell), Technology (Thermoforming, Cold Forming), End-use Sector (Healthcare, Consumer Goods Industrial Goods, Food), and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global blister packaging market is projected to grow from USD 24.1 billion in 2020 to USD 34.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2%.
The blister packaging market is witnessing high growth owing to downsizing of packaging and requirement of fewer resources in blister packaging.
Blister packaging is a transparent, portable packaging material, with a flat base and raised cover of plastic, which is tamper-evident and resistant to moisture, protecting the product from damage. The product to be packed is attached to the base substrate, which could be paperboard, rigid plastic, or aluminum foil. A molded, transparent plastic film is sealed to the base substrate through the heat-sealing process. The transparent plastic film offers high visibility of the product.
Thermoforming is the largest technology segment of the blister packaging market
The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of technology into thermoforming and cold forming. Thermoforming holds the major market share of the overall blister packaging market owing to its wide applications in end-use sector such as healthcare and food. Thermoforming technology is preferred over cold forming technology for blister packaging and requires low initial tools and equipment costs.
Carded is the largest type segment of the blister packaging market
The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of type into carded and clamshell. Carded blister packaging is projected to be the largest and faster-growing segment due to its ability to form different shapes, stack many products, and its ease of handling and excellent damage prevention properties. The increasing demand from food packaging and e-commerce industries supports the growth of carded blister packaging.
Plastic films is the largest material segment of the blister packaging market
The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of material into plastic films, paper & paperboard, and aluminum. Plastic films is projected to be the largest abd fastest growing material segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to its excellent visibility to the product and secure & attractive packaging.
Healthcare is the largest end-use sector segment of the blister packaging market
The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of end-use sector into healthcare, consumer goods, industrial goods, and food. The healthcare segment dominated the market followed by consumer goods segment. Blister packaging of healthcare products reduces the possibility of product contamination and protects healthcare products from moisture, gas, light, and temperature. This is driving the demand for blister packaging in healthcare end-use sector.
APAC is the fastest-growing market for blister packaging market
APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period, owing to the rapid expansion of end-use sectors such as healthcare, food, and consumer & industrial goods sectors. Factors such as rising disposable income, growing middle-class population, rising consumption of high visibility products, and the growing healthcare industry will support the growth of the blister packaging market over the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Developing Economies to Witness High Demand for Blister Packaging
4.2 Blister Packaging Market, by Material
4.3 Blister Packaging Market, by Type
4.4 Blister Packaging Market, by Technology
4.5 North America: Blister Packaging Market
4.6 Blister Packaging Market: by Key Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Evolution of the Blister Packaging Market
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Cost-Effectiveness
5.3.1.2 Growing Demand from End-use Industry
5.3.1.3 Rising Disposable Income
5.3.1.4 Tamper-Evident Design for Product Protection
5.3.1.5 Downsizing of Packaging
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Not Suitable for Packaging Heavy Items
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Emerging Economies Offer High Growth Potential
5.3.3.2 Investment in R&D Activities
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Compliance with Stringent Regulations
5.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.5.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.6 Trade Analysis
5.6.1 Import-Export Scenario of Blister Packaging Industry
5.7 Regulatory Landscape
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.9.1 Methodology
5.9.2 Document Type
5.9.3 Patent Publication Trends
5.9.4 Insight
5.9.5 Jurisdiction Analysis
5.9.6 Top Patent Applicants
5.10 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.10.1 Introduction
5.10.2 Rising Population
5.10.3 Increase in Middle-Class Population,2009-2030
5.10.4 Developing Economics, GDP (Purchasing Power Parity), 2019
5.10.5 Trend and Forecast of Pharmaceutical Industry, by Region
6 Blister Packaging Market, by Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Thermoforming
6.2.1 this Process Ensures Optimum Display of the Product
6.3 Cold Forming
6.3.1 It is Used in Blister Packs, Which Use Foil/Foil Lamination
7 Blister Packaging Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Carded
7.1.1.1 Allows Printing of High-Quality, Glossy Graphics on Packaging
7.1.2 Clamshell
7.1.2.1 Provide Necessary Protection Against Harmful Light, Dirt, and Wear & Tear
8 Blister Packaging Market, by Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Plastics Films
8.2.1 PVC
8.2.1.1 Provides Oxygen and Water Barrier and Extends the Shelf-Life of the Product
8.2.2 Rigid PVC
8.2.2.1 Provides Chemical Resistance and Allows Low Permeability to Oils and Fats
8.2.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
8.2.3.1 It is Used for Packaging Soft-Gel Packaging
8.2.4 PE
8.2.4.1 Provides Moisture Barrier But Lacks Oxygen Barrier
8.2.5 Others
8.2.5.1 These Materials are Lightweight and Provide Insulation Properties to Blister Packaging
8.3 Paper & Paperboard
8.3.1 SBS
8.3.1.1 It is Used as a Base Substrate in Blister Packaging
8.3.2 WLC
8.3.2.1 It is Used for Frozen or Chilled Food and Toys Packaging
8.3.3 Others
8.3.3.1 These are Used for Dry Food, Electronics, and Healthcare Products Packaging
8.4 Aluminum
9 Blister Packaging Market, by End-use Sector
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Healthcare
9.1.1.1 Blister Packaging for Healthcare Products Reduces Possibility of Product Contamination
9.1.2 Consumer Goods
9.1.2.1 Blister Packaging Protects Electronic Products from Dust and Moisture During Transit
9.1.3 Industrial Goods
9.1.3.1 Blister Packaging Offers Cost-Effective Packaging Option for Industrial Goods
9.1.4 Food
9.1.4.1 Blister Packaging Increases Shelf Life of Food Product
10 Blister Packaging, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 APAC
10.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)
10.6 South America
11 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.1 Introduction
11.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Blister Packaging Market
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Ranking of Key Players
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Dynamic
12.3.2 Innovator
12.3.3 Vanguards
12.3.4 Emerging
12.4 Competitive Benchmarking
12.4.1 Product Offering (For All 25 Players)
12.4.2 Business Strategy (For All 25 Players)
12.5 Competitive Scenario
12.5.1 New Product Launches
12.5.2 Partnerships/Agreements
12.5.3 Expansions
12.5.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Amcor plc
13.1.1 Business Overview
13.1.2 Products Offered
13.1.3 Recent Developments
13.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.1.5 Winning Imperatives
13.1.6 Current Focus and Strategies
13.1.7 Threat from Competition
13.1.8 Right to Win
13.2 Dow
13.2.1 Business Overview
13.2.2 Products Offered
13.2.3 Recent Developments
13.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.2.5 Winning Imperatives
13.2.6 Current Focus and Strategies
13.2.7 Threat from Competition
13.2.8 Right to Win
13.3 Westrock Company
13.3.1 Business Overview
13.3.2 Products Offered
13.3.3 Recent Developments
13.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Winning Imperatives
13.3.6 Current Focus and Strategies
13.3.7 Threat from Competition
13.3.8 Right to Win
13.4 Sonoco Products Company
13.4.1 Business Overview
13.4.2 Products Offered
13.4.3 Recent Developments
13.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.4.5 Winning Imperatives
13.4.6 Current Focus and Strategies
13.4.7 Threat from Competition
13.4.8 Right to Win
13.5 Constantia Flexibles
13.5.1 Business Overview
13.5.2 Products Offered
13.5.3 Recent Developments
13.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.5.5 Winning Imperatives
13.5.6 Current Focus and Strategies
13.5.7 Threat from Competition
13.5.8 Right to Win
13.6 Klockner Pentaplast Group
13.6.1 Business Overview
13.6.2 Products & Services Offered
13.6.3 Recent Developments
13.7 E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company
13.7.1 Business Overview
13.7.2 Products Offered
13.7.3 Recent Developments
13.8 Honeywell International Inc.
13.8.1 Business Overview
13.8.2 Products Offered
13.8.3 Recent Developments
13.9 Tekni-Plex
13.9.1 Business Overview
13.9.2 Products Offered
13.9.3 Recent Developments
13.10 Display Pack
13.10.1 Business Overview
13.10.2 Products Offered
13.10.3 Recent Developments
13.11 Additional Companies
13.11.1 Pharma Packaging Solutions
13.11.2 Blisterpak, Inc.
13.11.3 Sinclair & Rush, Inc.
13.11.4 Steripack
13.11.5 Mister Blister Limited
13.11.6 Thomas Packaging, LLC
13.11.7 Zed Industries, Inc.
13.11.8 Campak, Inc.
13.11.9 Brookdale Plastics
13.11.10 Chadpak Co. Inc.
13.11.11 Formpaks International Co. Ltd.
13.11.12 Uhlmann Group
13.11.13 Hamer Packaging Technology
13.11.14 Wisser Verpackungen GmbH
13.11.15 Winpak Ltd.
14 Adjacent Markets: Protective Packaging Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Protective Packaging Market, by Material
14.3 Protective Packaging Market, by Type
14.4 Protective Packaging Market, by Function
14.5 Protective Packaging Market, by Application
14.6 Protective Packaging Market, by Region
15 Adjacent Markets: Thermoform Packaging Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Thermoform Packaging Market, by Material
15.3 Thermoform Packaging Market, by Heat Seal Coating
15.4 Thermoform Packaging Market, by Type
15.5 Thermoform Packaging Market, by End-use Industry
15.6 Thermoform Packaging Market, by Region
16 Adjacent Markets: Skin Packaging Market
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Skin Packaging Market, by Type
16.3 Skin Packaging Market, by Base Material
16.4 Skin Packaging Market, by Heat Seal Coating
16.5 Skin Packaging Market, by Application
16.6 Skin Packaging Market, by Region
17 Appendix
17.1 Discussion Guide
17.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
17.3 Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jrcj8x