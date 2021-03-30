Digital Isolator Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Isolation Type, Data Rate, Channel, Application, Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Isolator Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Isolation Type, Data Rate, Channel, Application (Gate Drivers, DC/DC Converters, ADCs), Vertical (Industrial, Automotive, Telecommuniactions), and Geography- Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital isolator market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.0%

Risen adoption of digital isolators as substitutes for optocouplers, surged demand for noise-free electronic and electrical circuits, increased usage of renewable energy sources across the world, risen use of digital isolators as gate drivers, surged deployment of digital isolators in industrial motor-drive applications, and ability of digital technologies to help healthcare organizations and agencies keep track of COVID-19 spread are the key factors driving the growth of digital isolator market.

Based on the isolation type, capacitive coupling to account the largest share during 2021-2026.

The capacitive coupling segment is estimated to account for the largest size of the digital isolator market in 2021. Isolators based on capacitor coupling isolation type are available at comparatively low prices in the market. It is one of the key reasons for the largest size of the capacitive coupling segment of the market. The giant magnetoresistive segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is fueled by better sensitivity and accuracy of digital isolators based on giant magnetoresistive isolation type than digital isolators based on capacitive coupling and magnetic coupling. The isolators based on giant magnetoresistive isolation type also offer a fast switching speed of up to 150 Mbps, with a low propagation delay of 10 ns to 15 ns. In addition, the materials used in these isolators increase their shelf life.

Gate Driver Application to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on application, the digital isolator market has been segmented into gate drivers, DC/DC converters, analog to digital converters, USB and other communication ports, CAN isolation, and others (isolated analog data acquisition, programmable logic controller (PLC), and isolated P2P communication). The gate drivers segment is estimated to account for the largest size of the digital isolator market in 2021 in terms of value. Gate drivers provide electrical isolation. They possess a strong gate-drive capability, which is required to ensure the safety and robustness of system architectures.

Metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET)-based gate drivers and insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT)-based gate drivers are two types of gate drivers that require isolation. Gate drivers are used to enhance the efficiency, power density, and robustness of systems used in high-performance power conversion applications. They mainly provide reliable control over switching characteristics of IGBT and MOSFET configurations used in a number of inverter and motor-control applications.?Gate drivers are designed for use in high-switching speed applications. They have system size constraints required by power switching technologies based on silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN). In gate drivers, isolator agents, capacitors, or inductive coils are used for input energy transfer to drive gates and provide the necessary isolation for circuit safety and ground-loop isolation.

Industrial vertical to account for the largest share of the digital isolator market during the forecast period

The industrial segment is estimated to account for the largest size of the digital isolator market in 2021 in terms of value. Digital isolators are among the key devices used in industrial equipment. They are used for protecting users and industrial equipment from ground differences and loops, noise, and voltage issues. These isolators also ensure the safety of industrial equipment and their operators.

The presence of several industrial equipment manufacturers in APAC is a key factor responsible for the growth of the digital isolator market in APAC for industrial vertical. In addition, the increasing proliferation of the industrial Internet of things (IIoT) is expected to considerably fuel the demand for digital isolators used in the industrial vertical during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Digital Isolator Market: Scenario Analysis

3.2 Digital Isolator Market: Optimistic Scenario

3.3 Digital Isolator Market: Pessimistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Digital Isolator Market

4.2 Digital Isolator Market, by Isolation Type

4.3 Digital Isolator Market, by Data Rate

4.4 Digital Isolator Market, by Channel

4.5 Digital Isolator Market, by Application

4.6 Digital Isolator Market, by Vertical

4.7 Digital Isolator Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Surged Demand for Noise-Free Electronic and Electrical Circuits

5.2.1.2 Increased Usage of Renewable Energy Sources Across World

5.2.1.3 Risen Use of Digital Isolators as Gate Drivers to Fuel Market Growth

5.2.1.4 Surged Deployment of Digital Isolators in Industrial Motor-Drive Applications

5.2.1.5 Ability of Digital Technologies to Help Healthcare Organizations and Agencies Keep Track of COVID-19 Spread

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Inability of Digital Isolators to Pass Low-Frequency Signals Without Modulators

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Electrification of Automobiles

5.2.3.2 Risen Number of Safety Standards for Industrial Automation

5.2.3.3 Increased Use of Isolators in Harsh Environment Applications

5.2.3.4 High Operating Efficiency of Digital Isolators to Surpass Their High Implementation Costs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Higher Costs of Digital Isolators Than Optocouplers

5.2.4.2 Supply Chain Disruptions for Semiconductor Devices Caused by COVID-19

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Ecosystem: Power Electronics

6.4 Key Technology Analysis

6.4.1 Digital Isolators: Substitutes for Optocouplers

6.4.1.1 Risen Adoption of Digital Isolators as Substitutes for Optocouplers

6.5 Pricing Analysis

6.6 Patent Analysis

6.7 Regulations

6.8 Case Studies

6.8.1 Introduction

6.8.2 Analog Devices: Medical Devices Case Study

6.8.2.1 Use of Digital Isolators of Analog Devices in Medical Devices

6.8.3 Analog Devices: Medical Devices Case Study

6.8.3.1 Incorporation of Digital Isolators of Analog Devices by China-Based Medical Device Manufacturer in Its Products

6.8.4 Analog Devices: Industrial Application Case Study

6.8.4.1 Usage of Digital Isolators of Analog Devices in Industrial Applications

6.8.5 Texas Instruments: Dc/Dc Converter Application Case Study

6.8.5.1 Deployment of Digital Isolators of Texas Instruments in Dc/Dc Converters

6.8.6 Texas Instruments: General-Purpose Input/Output Application Case Study

6.8.6.1 Conversion of Serial Peripheral Interface to General-Purpose Input/Output Using Digital Isolators of Texas Instruments

6.9 Trade Analysis

6.9.1 Import Scenario of Electronic Integrated Circuits

6.9.2 Export Scenario of Electronic Integrated Circuits

7 Digital Isolator Market, by Isolation Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Capacitive Coupling

7.2.1 Capacitive Coupling Segment Estimated to Hold Largest Size of Digital Isolator Market in 2021

7.3 Giant Magnetoresistive

7.3.1 Digital Isolators Based on Giant Magnetoresistive Isolation Type Offer Superior Isolation and Radiation Tolerance with Low Dynamic Current Consumption

7.4 Magnetic Coupling

7.4.1 Magnetic Coupling Eliminates Effect of Electric Field on Enclosed Circuits

8 Digital Isolator Market, by Data Rate

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Less Than 25 Mbps

8.2.1 Increased Use of Digital Isolators with Signaling Rate Up to 25 Mbps in Single- and Double-Channel Isolation Applications

8.3 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps

8.3.1 Surged Adoption of Digital Isolators with Data Rate from 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps for 4- and 6-Channel Isolation

8.4 Above 75 Mbps

8.4.1 Risen Use of Digital Isolators with Data Rates Above 75 Mbps in Printed Circuit Board Traces, Backplanes, and Cables

9 Digital Isolator Market, by Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 2 Channel

9.2.1 Risen Use of 2-Channel Digital Isolators as Substitutes for Optical Isolators in General-Purpose Applications

9.3 4 Channel

9.3.1 Surged Demand for 4-Channel Digital Isolators in Dc/Dc Converters and Serial Peripheral Interfaces

9.4 6 Channel

9.4.1 Increased Adoption of 6-Channel Digital Isolators in USB Ports, General Spi-Bus Isolation, plc, and Dc/Dc Converters

9.5 8 Channel

9.5.1 Risen Use of 8-Channel Digital Isolators in Industrial Automation and Automotive Applications

9.6 Others

10 Digital Isolator Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Gate Drivers

10.2.1 Risen Use of Gate Drivers to Ensure Safety and Robustness of System Architectures

10.3 Dc/Dc Converters

10.3.1 Surged Adoption of Dc/Dc Converters to Reduce Operating Temperature of Devices

10.4 Analog to Digital Converters

10.4.1 Risen Use of Analog to Digital Converters with Digital Isolators to Offset Nonlinearity Data Problems

10.5 USB and Other Communication Ports

10.5.1 Surged Deployment of Digital Isolators in Usb and Other Communication Ports to Protect Operators, Patients, or Systems from Sudden Increase or Decrease in Frequency

10.6 Can Isolation

10.6.1 Increased Demand for Can Bus in Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicles for Forming Galvanic Isolations

10.7 Others

11 Digital Isolator Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Industrial

11.2.1 Increased Use of Digital Isolators in Automation Equipment Used in Industrial Vertical to Fuel Market Growth

11.3 Healthcare

11.3.1 Risen Demand for Robust Digital Isolators from Healthcare Vertical to Replace Bulky Optocouplers

11.4 Automotive

11.4.1 Automotive Segment Held Second-Largest Size of Digital Isolator Market in 2020

11.5 Telecommunications

11.5.1 Risen Deployment of Digital Isolators in Telecommunication Network Infrastructures

11.6 Aerospace and Defense

11.6.1 Aerospace and Defense Segment of Digital Isolator Market to Witness Significant Growth Owing to Increasing Use of Digital Isolators in Can Buses

11.7 Energy and Power

11.7.1 Surged Use of Digital Isolators in Energy and Power Vertical to Minimize Power Losses and Maximize Efficiency of Solar Power Applications

11.8 Others

12 Geographic Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 APAC

12.5 Rest of the World (Row)

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 Acquisitions

13.3.2 Product Developments/Launches

13.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.4.1 Star

13.4.2 Emerging Leader

13.4.3 Pervasive

13.4.4 Participant

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 Texas Instruments

14.2.2 Analog Devices

14.2.3 Silicon Labs

14.2.4 Infineon Technologies

14.2.5 Nve

14.2.6 Rohm Semiconductor

14.2.7 Maxim Integrated

14.2.8 Broadcom

14.2.9 Vicor

14.3 Other Key Players

14.3.1 Murata Manufacturing

14.3.2 STMicroelectronics

14.3.3 on Semiconductor

14.3.4 Renesas Electronics

14.3.5 Mornsun

14.3.6 Celsa

14.3.7 Ixys

14.3.8 Tt Electronics

14.3.9 Te Connectivity

14.3.10 Advantech

14.3.11 Halo Electronics

15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide

15.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

15.3 Available Customizations

15.4 Related Reports

15.5 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3twoaz?