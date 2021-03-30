The Worldwide Uninterrupted Power Supply System Industry is Expected to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020

Dublin, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uninterrupted Power Supply System Market by Type, Rating and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global uninterrupted power supply market was valued at $7.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $9.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.



Uninterrupted power supply is battery backup system, which is used as immediate power source for the connected load during any failure in the main input power source. This is used as temporary power supply to ensure orderly shutdown of electrical appliances. Uninterrupted power supply used with hardware systems can help to prevent serious damage in the hardware during frequent power loss. UPS is widely used in different sectors including data centers, industries, telecommunications, and hospitals.



The market is driven by increase in need for reliable and high quality energy solutions for different industries including data centers, telecommunication etc. UPS allow business organizations to run facilitates under power shortage. In addition, the growing population and frequent power failures for both commercial and residential sectors will positively impact the market growth. Furthermore, emerging economies, such as China, India, and Japan are actively investing in uninterrupted power supply market which will further impact the market scenario. However, the high cost of online UPS and high maintenance cost of UPS system may impede the market growth in residential sector. Nonetheless, advancements in UPS battery systems, such as new Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries with high operating temperature will create lucrative opportunities in the market.



The global uninterrupted power supply market is segmented on the basis of type, rating, and end user. On the basis of type, it is divided into online, offline and line interactive. The offline UPS systems accounted for significant market share, owing to significant demand in small scale and medium scale applications for computers, printers, or scanners Based on rating, it is categorized into (< 5KVA, 5-< 50 KVA, 50-200 KVA, and >200 KVA. The >200 KVA rating UPS system accounted for significant revenue share. This is attributed to growing application in commercial and industrial end-user segments for various heavy appliances. Based on end user, it is segmented into residential, industrial, and commercial. Industrial sector accounted for highest market share, owing to rise in demand for reliable energy solutions. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, with country level analysis of each region.



Major players have adopted product launch and agreements to sustain the intense market competition. For instance, in March 2019, Eaton Corporation launched Eaton 5P UPS system which can be used as a tower UPS, wall mount UPS, and rackmount UPS. This product launch enhanced company's market presence in IT and data center reducing the maintenance cost. The key players profiled in the report include Schneider Electric Se, Abb Ltd., Soro Electronics, Luminous power technologies, MicROTEK, Delta Electronics Inc, Emersion Electric Co., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.



COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The global uninterrupted power supply market witnessed significant surge in demand during this pandemic period. This is attributed to social distancing and work from home norms, which increased the demand in residential end-user segment.

In addition, large number of power plants and substations were operating with limited workforce, which led to frequent power loss.

Such power shortage during this pandemic led to increase in demand for UPS systems for residential as well as industrial sectors.

However, due to restrictions on cross border export and import, the UPS supply chain have been negatively affected

Moreover, the delay in upstream and downstream channels lead to increase in the inventory carrying cost.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The global uninterrupted power supply market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Porter's five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the global uninterrupted power supply market for the period 2020-2027.

The report outlines the current global uninterrupted power supply market trends and future estimations of the global uninterrupted power supply market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Key drivers, restraints & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis of the global uninterrupted power supply market are explained in the study.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis & Top player positioning, 2019

3.4.1. Top player positioning, 2019

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in demand for reliable power solutions

3.5.1.2. Increase in disposable income

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High maintenance cost of UPS systems

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Advancement in UPS battery systems

3.6. Impact of Covid-19 Outburst on Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) System Market



CHAPTER 4: UNINTERRUPTED POWER SUPPLY (UPS) SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Online

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3. Offline

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4. Line interactive

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region



CHAPTER 5: UNINTERRUPTED POWER SUPPLY (UPS) SYSTEM MARKET, BY RATING

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.< 5 KVA

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.5-< 50 KVA

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.50-200 KVA

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.>200 KVA

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region



CHAPTER 6: UNINTERRUPTED POWER SUPPLY (UPS) SYSTEM MARKET, BY RATING

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Residential

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3. Industrial

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4. Commercial

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region



CHAPTER 7: UNINTERRUPTED POWER SUPPLY (UPS) SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Product mapping of top 10 players

8.3. Competitive Heatmap

8.4. Key development

8.4.1. Agreement

8.4.2. Product Launch



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Schneider Electric SE

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company Snapshot

9.1.3. Operating business segments

9.1.4. Product Portfolio

9.1.5. Business performance

9.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. ABB Ltd.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company Snapshot

9.2.3. Operating business segments

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. SORO Electronics

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Operating business segments

9.3.4. Product Portfolio

9.4. Luminous Power Technologies

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Operating business segments

9.4.4. Product Portfolio

9.5. Microtek

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Operating business segments

9.5.4. Product Portfolio

9.6. Delta Electronics, Inc.

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Operating business segments

9.6.4. Product Portfolio

9.6.5. Business performance

9.7. Emerson Electric Co.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Operating business segments

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Business performance

9.8. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Operating business segments

9.8.4. Product Portfolio

9.8.5. Business performance

9.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. Eaton Corporation

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Operating business segments

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.9.5. Business performance

9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. Legrand

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Operating business segments

9.10.4. Product portfolio

9.10.5. Business performance

9.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvq535