$2.1 Billion Global Corn Glucose Market (2020 to 2016) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corn Glucose Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global corn glucose market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2020. Corn glucose, also referred to as glucose syrup, is a food syrup obtained by the hydrolysis of corn starch. It is mainly a concentrated source of calories with very little nutritional value. Over the past several years, corn glucose has emerged as a popular substitute for sugar. The demand of corn glucose in the food processing industry has also witnessed strong growth in the last few years.

It is principally used as a key ingredient in commercially prepared foods for enhancing flavour, improving colour, adding volume and providing a smooth texture to the food. As it helps in preventing crystallization of sugar, corn glucose is extensively used in confectionery, jams, tinned fruits, ice cream, sorbets, beverages, dairy desserts, biscuits, pastry, cereals, ketchup, sauces, vitamin tonics and cough medication. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global corn glucose market to reach a value of US$ 2.60 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.30% during 2021-2026.



This report has provided a detailed insight into the global corn glucose market. The report has segmented the market on the basis of major regions. China currently represents both the world's largest producer and consumer of corn glucose and accounts for majority of the total global production. China is followed by the United States and Europe. The report has also analysed some of the key players operating in the global corn glucose market which include Global Sweeteners Holding Ltd., Roquette Freres, Cargill Inc., Ingredion Inc. and ADM.



This report provides a deep insight into the global corn glucose industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a corn glucose manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the corn glucose industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the global corn glucose market size in 2020?

2. What will be the corn glucose market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

3. What are the global corn glucose market drivers?

4. What are the major trends in the global corn glucose market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global corn glucose market?

6. What are the major regions in the global corn glucose market?

7. Who are the leading corn glucose market players?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Corn Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by End Use

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Global Sweetener Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.4 Market Breakup by Sweetener Type

6.5 Market Forecast



7 Global Corn Glucose Industry

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.2.1 Volume Trends

7.2.2 Value Trends

7.3 Impact of COVID-19

7.4 Price Analysis

7.4.1 Key Price Indicators

7.4.2 Price Structure

7.4.3 Price Trends

7.5 Market Breakup by Region

7.6 Market Forecast

7.7 SWOT Analysis

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Strengths

7.7.3 Weaknesses

7.7.4 Opportunities

7.7.5 Threats

7.8 Value Chain Analysis

7.8.1 Input Suppliers

7.8.2 Farmers

7.8.3 Collectors

7.8.4 Manufacturers

7.8.5 Distributors

7.8.6 Exporters

7.8.7 Retailers

7.8.8 End-Use

7.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.9.4 Degree of Competition

7.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

7.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

7.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



8 Performance of Key Regions

8.1 China

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 United States

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Asia-Pacific (Excluding China)

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Structure

9.2 Key Players



10 Corn Glucose Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles

14.1 Global Sweeteners Holding Ltd.

14.2 Roquette Freres.

14.3 Cargill Inc.

14.4 Ingredion Inc.

14.5 Archer Daniels Midland



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjmo1e