Worldwide Global Washing Machine Industry to 2026 - Competition, Forecast & Opportunities

The Global Washing Machine Market is projected to witness a CAGR of over 7% during 2020-2026 and to reach around USD32,000 million in value terms by the end of 2026. Characteristics of washing machines, such as washing clothes, drying, heating and others, with numerous technological advancements leading to their higher efficiency, in terms of saving water and electricity, are few of the major factors driving the market during the estimated period. Moreover, the government has taken various initiatives towards the development of rural households in developing countries, which is further expected to increase the demand for washing machines during the projected period.



The Global Washing Machine Market is expected to witness an accountable growth rate, owing to its higher demand in homes for washing laundry, as they save time and energy. A washing machine operates by spinning the laundry at high speed, thereby generating a centrifugal force that removes water from the laundry along with dirt. These appliances use different components needed for an effective process of cleaning and minimize the human intervention requirement.



The price gap between fully automatic and semi-automatic washing machines is getting reduced, assisting brands to increase their fully automatic washing machines portfolio. However, the availability of laundry shops and growth in online laundry services is likely to hinder the growth of the market. Technological and innovative advancements related to washing machines present a major opportunity for manufactures operating in this market. The millennial generation does not want to engage much in everyday household tasks such as clothes washing, which is one of the driving factors of this market. Normally, the capacity range from 3 to 10 are the most demanded washing machines capacity range and considered suitable for homes, which is one of the major driving factors for the growth in below 6 Kg, between 6-8 Kg capacity washing machines.



Based on type, the Global Washing Machine Market is divided into fully automatic and semi-automatic. The fully automatic washing machine segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growth in urbanization and washing machine user-friendly features such as steam, Wifi and NFC (Near Field Communication technology). According to the latest trend, manufacturers are focusing on the development and manufacture of some energy-efficient washing machines due to different energy labels and energy efficiency policies.



Some of the leading players in the Global Washing Machine Market are Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, AB Electrolux, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Washing machine Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions



6. Global Washing Machine Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic)

6.2.2. By Machine Capacity (Below 6 Kg, Between 6-8 Kg and 8 Kg & Above)

6.2.3. By Technology (Smart Connected Washing Machine and Conventional Washing Machine)

6.2.4. By Company (2020)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Map (By Type and Region)

7. Asia-Pacific Washing Machine Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8. Europe Washing Machine Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. North America Washing Machine Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

10. South America Washing Machine Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa Washing Machine Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Whirlpool Corporation

14.2. LG Electronics

14.3. Midea Group Co. Ltd.

14.4. Panasonic Corporation

14.5. AB Electrolux

14.6. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

14.7. Arcelik A.S

14.8. GE Appliances

14.9. Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

14.10. Robert Bosch GMBH



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



