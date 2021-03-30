Notice of extraordinary general meeting in SimCorp A/S

English Danish

Company Announcement no. 12/2021

In accordance with Article 14 of the Articles of Association, notice is hereby given of an extraordinary general meeting in SimCorp A/S, to be held on Wednesday 21 April 2021, at 4:00 pm CET, at Weidekampsgade 16, 2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark.

In order to minimize the dissemination of Covid-19 and in accordance with the Danish Epidemics Act and measures taken accordingly, shareholders are encouraged to use the opportunity to postal vote or to give a proxy to the Board of Directors instead of appearing at the extraordinary general meeting. For the same reason, there will be no catering in connection with the extraordinary general meeting. SimCorp is following the development closely and will announce if further measures are to be taken.

The agenda will be as follows:

Item 1 :

At the annual general meeting held on 24 March 2021, the proposal to amend article 2 of the company’s articles of association was adopted by a majority of more than two thirds of both the votes cast and of the share capital represented at the annual general meeting. Since, however, less than 50% of the share capital was represented at the annual general meeting, the proposal was not adopted, and the Board of Directors therefore makes the proposal at the extraordinary general meeting.

The board of directors proposes to update the objects of SimCorp in the articles of association by allowing related activities that support the objects of SimCorp. Accordingly, it is proposed to amend article 2 of the articles of association to the following:

"Article 2

The objects for which the Company is established are to develop, market, sell, implement and deploy software and related services to companies, institutions and administrative bodies whose activities are within or related to the management of securities and/or other assets and any other related activities. The Company’s objects may be carried out directly or through investments, including through shareholdings in other companies.”

Item 2 :

AOB

SPECIAL VOTING REQUIREMENTS

The adoption of the resolutions proposed under item 1, see Article 14 of the Articles of Association, requires a majority of at least two thirds of both the votes cast and the share capital represented at the general meeting

SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

The company’s share capital is DKK 40,500,000 divided into shares of DKK 1 each and multiples thereof. Each share of DKK 1 nominal value entitles the holder to one vote.

ADMISSION CARD AND PROXY etc.

Registration Date :

A shareholder’s right to participate in the general meeting and the number of votes, which the shareholder is entitled to cast, is determined in accordance with the number of shares held by such shareholder on the registration date. The shareholding of each individual shareholder is determined on the registration date, based on the number of shares held by that shareholder as registered in the register of shareholders and on any notice of ownership received by the company for the purpose of registration in the register of shareholders.

The registration date is 14 April 2021, and only persons who are shareholders on this date and whose shareholding i) is registered in the register of shareholders or ii) has been notified to the company for the purposes of registration herein are entitled to vote and participate in the general meeting.

Admission Card :

A shareholder may participate in the general meeting either personally (with or without an advisor) or by proxy. Ordered admission tickets will be sent out electronically. This requires that the shareholder’s email address is registered on the Investor Portal. The email address may be registered at registration for the general meeting. After registration, the shareholder will receive an electronic admission card as a PDF. The admission card can be printed or brought on a smartphone or tablet. If a shareholder forgets the admission card for the general meeting, it can be obtained against presentation of appropriate proof of identification. Ballot papers will be handed out at the entry point of the general meeting. It will still be possible to have admission cards sent by ordinary mail.

Admission cards can be acquired through the company’s website http://www.simcorp.com/AGM , by contacting VP Securities A/S by phone +45 4358 8866 or through VP Securities A/S’ website www.vp.dk/gf . Registration must take place no later than 19 April 2021 at 9:00 pm CET.

All shareholders are encouraged to give proxy to the board of directors or vote by postal vote.

Proxies and Postal Votes :

It is possible to vote by proxy, either by issuing a proxy to the board of directors or to a third party. A shareholder may issue a proxy through the company’s website http://www.simcorp.com/AGM , by logging on to the Investor Portal no later than 19 April 2021 at 9:00 pm CET. In addition, a shareholder may vote by postal vote, which can also be done electronically through the company’s website no later than 20 April 2021, 12:00 am CET.





A written proxy or postal vote form can also be obtained at the company’s website or ordered per e-mail to SCAGM@simcorp.com . Further, the company may be advised about the appointment of a proxy by e-mail. When voting by written proxy, the attorney must provide a written and dated power of attorney. A written proxy must be received by the company no later than 19 April 2021 at 9:00 pm CET. A written postal vote must be received by the company no later than 20 April 2021, 12:00 am CET. Postal votes already received by the company cannot be recalled by the shareholder.

To ensure identification of any shareholder choosing to exercise his or her right to vote by proxy or by postal vote (unless this is done via the Investor Portal at http://www.simcorp.com/AGM ), the proxy or the postal vote must be signed by the shareholder and with capital or printed letters stating such shareholder's full name and address. If the shareholder is a legal person, the relevant central business register (CVR) no. or other corresponding identification must also be clearly stated in the proxy and the postal vote. Proxies and postal votes must be sent to VP Securities A/S, Weidekampsgade 14, P.O. box 4040, 2300 Copenhagen S, or by email to vpinvestor@vp.dk .

Language :

The extraordinary general meeting will be conducted in English.

Miscellaneous :

Shareholders may in writing submit questions regarding the agenda, documents to be presented at the general meeting or the Company's position in general. Questions can be submitted by way of e-mail to SCAGM@simcorp.com or mail to the address of the company.

The following information is available for the shareholders at the Company’s website http://www.simcorp.com/AGM : (i) this notice of extraordinary general meeting, (ii) the agenda together with the full text of the proposals, (iii) any documents to be presented at the general meeting, (iv) the aggregate number of shares and votes at the date of notice, and (v) forms to be used by shareholders for voting by proxy or by letter.

With regards to collection and processing of personal data, reference is made to the company’s Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy and AGM Personal Data Policy, which are available on the company’s website.

Copenhagen, 30 March 2021

SimCorp A/S

On behalf of the board of directors

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to

Klaus Holse, Chief Executive Officer, SimCorp A/S (+45 2326 0000)

Michael Rosenvold, Chief Financial Officer, SimCorp A/S (+45 5235 0000)



