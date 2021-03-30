Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 30 March 2021

No. 11/2021

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISS DY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announces the nomination of Kelly Kuhn as new member of the Board of Directors for election at the Annual General Meeting of ISS A/S on 13 April 2021.

Kelly Kuhn has more than 30 years of experience in CWT (formerly Carlson Wagonlit Travel) and currently serves as special advisor to the CWT Executive Leadership Team. She is also responsible for key strategic client relationships and customer engagement as well as acting as the executive sponsor of CWT’s global responsible business activities. Prior to her current role, Kelly held various roles within CWT, including as Executive Vice President & Chief Customer Officer, President of EMEA and President of Asia Pacific Region.



Kelly Kuhn’s nomination is based on her unique international experience having held executive leadership positions in large diverse organisations on three different continents. Her experience in the service industry, with large customer contracts and having successfully executed transformational changes are considered particularly relevant for ISS. Further details of Kelly Kuhn’s qualifications and competencies can be found in the attached Appendix.

Further information about the Annual General Meeting is available at

https://www.issworld.com/en/investor/investor-relations/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting

For investor enquiries

Michael Bjergby, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 31 37 41 71

Louisa Baruch Larsson, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 38 17 65 42

For media enquiries

Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68

About ISS



ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2020, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 70 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513





Attachments