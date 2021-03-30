United States Transdermal Patch Market Report 2021-2026: Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insights - Technology Innovation and Increasing Acceptability Toward Patch Drug Delivery Methodology

Dublin, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Transdermal Patch Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
US Transdermal Patch Market Opportunity Will Surpass USD 6 Billion In Next Few Years Driven By Technology Innovation And Increasing Acceptability Toward Patch Drug Delivery Methodology
The US transdermal patch drug delivery market is associated with large number of major key players inclined towards developing transdermal patches for different diseases. In addition, continuous research and development strategies opted by the focused researchers towards adding novel techniques to it is also believed to be adding prominent drivers to the market.
More Than 25 FDA Approved Patches Are Available In The US Market And More Than 40 Are In Clinical Trials
There are numerous advantages that are observed within the therapy. Some of the application-based advantages associated with the therapy are: painless, non-invasive, convenient, release of desirable disease and many more. The ultimate exposure of the drug through transdermal patches is also leading to high rate of consumption of the drugs as well as extensive survival rate of the patients suffering from different types of diseases. The respective market for drug delivery is also witnessed to be dominating the other drug delivery markets that are present in the pharmaceutical industry for long period of time.
It is estimated that for more than two or three decades from now, the respective market in the US will continue to dominate the entire pharmaceutical market in the world. Looking forward, the robust and strong clinical pipeline associated with the market at pre-clinical and clinical level for different diseases such as cancer and many more are estimated to yield more specific trends that are never observed in the pharmaceutical market at global level.
The entire navigation of the US researchers towards the urgent need of an efficient drug delivery system and having a prominent non-invasive technique for eradicating the disease-causing cells from the body of the patient. As per the analysis done for the US transdermal patch market, it is believed that in the next few years, the US market will be identifying several drugs for different diseases that could be administered inside the body with the aid of transdermal patches, compared with early 2000's.
US Transdermal Patch Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report Highlights:
- US Transdermal Patch Market Insight
- US Transdermal Patch Clinical Pipeline Insight by Company, Indication & Phase
- Number of Patch In Clinical Trials: > 40 Patch
- Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis On 20 Patches Approved by FDA
- Marketed Transdermal Patch Clinical Insight: > 25 FDA Approved Patch
- Value Chain Analysis for US Transdermal Patch Market
- US Transdermal Patch Market Opportunity Assessment by Indication
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction to Transdermal Patch
2. Classification of Transdermal Patches
2.1 Single/ Multiple-Layer Drug-in-Adhesive
2.2 Reservoir Transdermal Patches
2.3 Matrix Based Transdermal Patches
2.4 Vapor Patch
2.5 Active and Passive Patch
3. Why There Exist Need for Transdermal Patches?
4. Mechanism of Transdermal Patch Drug Delivery
4.1 Properties of Transdermal Therapeutics
4.2 Components of Transdermal Patch
4.3 Mechanism of Motion Sickness, Nicotine & Female Contraceptive Transdermal Patch
5. Transdermal Patch v/s Traditional Drug Delivery Methods
6. US Transdermal Patch Market Overview
6.1 Current Market Scenario
6.2 US Transdermal Patch Clinical Pipeline Overview
7. Generic & Branded Transdermal Patches
8. Value Chain Analysis for Transdermal Patch Market
8.1 Research & Development
8.2 Manufacturing
8.3 Marketing & Distribution
8.4 Price to End User
9. US Transdermal Patch Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)
10. Transdermal Patches for Cardiovascular Diseases - US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
10.1 Clonidine Transdermal Patch (Catapres-TTS)
10.2 Nitro Glycerin Transdermal Patch
10.2.1 Nitro-Dur
10.2.2 Nitro TD Patch A
10.2.3 Generic Nitroglycerine Transdermal Patch
11. Opioid Drug Containing Transdermal Patches - US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
11.1 Fentanyl Transdermal Patch (Duragesic)
11.2 Buprenorphine Transdermal Patch (Butrans Patch)
12. Transdermal Patches for Neurological Disorders - US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
12.1 Selegiline Transdermal Patch (Emsam)
12.2 Scopolamine Transdermal Patch (Transderm-Scop)
12.3 Rivastigmine Transdermal Patch (Exelon)
12.4 Methylphenidate Transdermal Patch (Daytrana)
12.5 Asenapine Transdermal Patch (Secuado)
12.6 Rotigotine Transdermal Patch (Neupro)
13. Transdermal Patch in Hormonal Therapy - US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
13.1 Estradiol Transdermal Patch
13.1.1 Alora
13.1.2 Vivelle-Dot
13.1.3 Minivelle
13.1.4 Climara
13.1.5 Generic Estradiol Transdermal Patch
13.2 Testosterone Transdermal Patch (Androderm)
13.3 Ethinyl Estradiol & Norelgestromin Transdermal Patch
13.3.1 Xulane
13.3.2 Combipatch
13.4 Estradiol/Levonorgestrel Transdermal Patch (Climara Pro)
13.5 Ethinyl Estradiol/Levonorgestrel (Twirla)
14. Transdermal Patches for Other Conditions - US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
14.1 Nicotine Transdermal Patch (Nicoderm CQ/Harbitrol)
14.2 Oxybutynin Transdermal Patch (Oxytrol)
14.3 Sancuso (Granisetron)
15. US - Transdermal Patch Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase
15.1 Research
15.2 Preclinical
15.3 Clinical
15.4 Phase-I
15.5 Phase-I/II
15.6 Phase-II
15.7 Phase-III
15.8 Preregistration
15.9 Registered
16. US - Marketed Transdermal Patch Clinical Insight by Company & Indication
17. US Transdermal Patch Market Opportunity Assessment
17.1 Parkinson's Disease
17.2 Alzheimer's Disease
17.3 Female Contraceptive
17.4 Nicotine Replacement Therapy
17.5 Cardiovascular Disease
17.6 Insulin
17.7 Vaccine
18. US Transdermal Patch Market Dynamics
18.1 Favorable Market Parameters
18.2 Commercialization Challenges
19. US Transdermal Patch Market Future Prospects
20. Competitive Landscape
- 3M
- Acrux
- Agile Therapeutics
- Allergan
- ANI
- Antares Pharma
- Bayer HealthCare
- Corium
- Chase
- DURECT
- Endo
- Fempharm
- Hisamitsu
- Immune
- Imprimis
- Ipsen Bioscience
- Johnson & Johnson
- LaSalle Laboratories
- Lavipharm-increase
- MINRAD
- NeurogesX
- Noven
- NuPathe
- Nuvo Research
- Novartis
- Pain Therapeutics
- ProStrakan
- Purdue
- Sanofi
- Scilex
- Senju
- Somerset
- Teikoku Seiyaku
- Therapeutic Discovery
- Transdermal Delivery Solutions
- UCB
- Xel
- Zosano
