Nanotech to Host Virtual AGM and Management Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces it will host its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) in a virtual-only format on Thursday April 8, 2021. Following the Meeting, interested parties are invited to participate in a management business update.



To streamline the virtual meeting process, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting using the Form of Proxy or Voting Instruction Form mailed to them with the meeting materials. Comprehensive information with respect to how registered and beneficial shareholders may vote in advance of the meeting is available in Nanotech’s Management Information Circular, also filed on SEDAR.

The deadline to vote in advance of the meeting is Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Pacific Daylight Time.

Following the formal proceedings of the Meeting, management will provide a business update and presentation, which will include a question-and-answer session. All interested parties are invited to attend the Meeting and participate in the management update. Participants should dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting foils for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik® is a patented visual technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable optical effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate.

LiveOptik™ is a patented visual technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca , the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com .

