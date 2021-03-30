Global IoT Managed Services Market to Reach $252.9 Billion by 2027

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Injectable Drugs Delivery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041877/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract:
- Global Injectable Drugs Delivery Market to Reach $852.2 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Injectable Drugs Delivery estimated at US$437.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$852.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10% over the period 2020-2027. Device, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$172.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Formulation segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $129.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
- The Injectable Drugs Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$129.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$149.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Elcam Medical
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Gerresheimer AG
- INJEX Pharma GmbH
- Novartis International AG
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- SCHOTT AG
- Terumo Corporation
- Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
