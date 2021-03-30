Global IoT Managed Services Market to Reach $252.9 Billion by 2027

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Injectable Drugs Delivery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041877/?utm_source=GNW

Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there's a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.

Abstract:

- Global Injectable Drugs Delivery Market to Reach $852.2 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Injectable Drugs Delivery estimated at US$437.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$852.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10% over the period 2020-2027. Device, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$172.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Formulation segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $129.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

- The Injectable Drugs Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$129.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$149.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Elcam Medical

Eli Lilly and Company

Gerresheimer AG

INJEX Pharma GmbH

Novartis International AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

SCHOTT AG

Terumo Corporation

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041877/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Injectable Drugs Delivery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Device by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Device by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Device by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Formulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Formulation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Formulation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Research

Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Research Laboratories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Research Laboratories

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Segment - Device and Formulation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Injectable Drugs Delivery by

Segment - Device and Formulation Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs Delivery

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Device and

Formulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research

Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Injectable Drugs Delivery by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research Laboratories

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs Delivery

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics, Home Care, Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Segment - Device and Formulation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Injectable Drugs Delivery

by Segment - Device and Formulation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Device and Formulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research

Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Injectable Drugs Delivery

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research

Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research Laboratories and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Segment - Device and Formulation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Injectable Drugs Delivery

by Segment - Device and Formulation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Device and Formulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research

Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Injectable Drugs Delivery

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research

Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research Laboratories and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Segment - Device and Formulation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Injectable Drugs Delivery

by Segment - Device and Formulation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Device and Formulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research

Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Injectable Drugs Delivery

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research

Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research Laboratories and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Injectable Drugs Delivery

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Segment - Device and Formulation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Injectable Drugs Delivery

by Segment - Device and Formulation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Device and Formulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research

Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Injectable Drugs Delivery

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research

Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research Laboratories and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Segment - Device and Formulation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Injectable Drugs Delivery

by Segment - Device and Formulation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Device and Formulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research

Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Injectable Drugs Delivery

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research

Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research Laboratories and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Injectable

Drugs Delivery by Segment - Device and Formulation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Injectable Drugs Delivery

by Segment - Device and Formulation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Device and Formulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Injectable

Drugs Delivery by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care,

Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Injectable Drugs Delivery

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research

Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research Laboratories and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Segment - Device and Formulation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Injectable Drugs Delivery

by Segment - Device and Formulation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Device and Formulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research

Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Injectable Drugs Delivery

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research

Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research Laboratories and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Segment - Device and Formulation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Injectable Drugs Delivery by

Segment - Device and Formulation Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs Delivery

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Device and

Formulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research

Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Injectable Drugs Delivery by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research Laboratories

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs Delivery

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics, Home Care, Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Injectable Drugs Delivery by Segment - Device and Formulation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Segment - Device and Formulation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Injectable

Drugs Delivery by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Device and Formulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Injectable Drugs Delivery by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Home Care, Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research

Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Injectable

Drugs Delivery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research Laboratories and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Injectable

Drugs Delivery by Segment - Device and Formulation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Segment - Device and Formulation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Device and Formulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Injectable

Drugs Delivery by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care,

Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research

Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research Laboratories and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Injectable Drugs Delivery by Segment - Device and Formulation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by Segment - Device and Formulation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Injectable

Drugs Delivery by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Device and Formulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Injectable Drugs Delivery by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Home Care, Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Injectable Drugs

Delivery by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research

Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Injectable

Drugs Delivery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Research Laboratories and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

