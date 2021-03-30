Recap and Outlook of Worldwide Edge Computing Industry and Technology, 2020-2021

Dublin, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recap and Outlook of Worldwide Edge Computing Industry and Technology in 2021 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The development of the worldwide edge computing industry diversified in 2020 with clearer information on applicable technology and application areas. Cloud service providers have tried to meet telecommunication service providers; needs with distributed cloud solutions; telecom equipment manufacturers have focused on services extending from 5G mobile edge computing such as network slicing; information hardware manufacturers have attempted to create distributed database systems using software-defined networking technology.

This report provides an overview of the development of edging computer and looks into eight emerging technology trends including distributed cloud, SD-WAN, and data distribution services for 2021; examines vendors with hardware technology in these areas on the development of micro data centers driven by distributed cloud and edge servers based on 5G O-RAN.

List of Topics

Development of the global edge computing industry in 2020

Development of edge computing vendors in 2020 and 2021, including cloud service providers such as AWS, Azure, and GCP; telecom equipment manufacturers such as Nokia, Ericsson, and Huawei; information hardware manufacturers such as Cisco, HPE, Dell, Intel, ARM, and Nvidia

Outlook for the global edge computing industry in 2021

Eight key edge computing technology trends observed

Key Topics Covered:

1. The Worldwide Edge Computing Industry in 2020

2. Development of Edge Computing Vendors

2.1 Cloud Service Providers

2.1.1 AWS

2.1.2 Azure

2.1.3 GCP

2.2 Telecommunications Equipment Manufacturers

2.2.1 Nokia

2.2.2 Ericsson

2.2.3 Huawei

2.3 Information Hardware Manufacturers

2.3.1 Cisco

2.3.2 HPE

2.3.3 Dell

2.3.4 Intel

2.3.5 ARM

2.3.6 Nvidia

3. The Worldwide Edge Computing Industry in 2021

3.1 Cloud Service Providers

3.2 Telecommunications Service Providers

3.3 Information Hardware Manufacturers

4. Emerging Edge Computing Technology Trends for 2021

4.1 Technology 1: Distributed Cloud

4.2 Technology 2: SD-WAN

4.3 Technology 3: Micro-Datacenter Network

4.4 Technology 4: Data Distribution Service

4.5 Technology 5: Tiny Edge-Chain

4.6 Technology 6: Federated Learning for Edge

4.7 Technology 7: O-RAN Edge Server

4.8 Technology 8: Edge AI Chipsets

5. Conclusion

5.1 Key Edge Computing Technology Trends

5.1.1 Trend 1: Network Isomerization Driven by Cloud and Edge Computing

5.1.2 Trend 2: Decentralized and Distributed Data Processing

5.1.3 Trend 3: Evolution towards Small Form Factors and Tiny Software Design

5.2 Suggestions for Edge Computing Industry

5.2.1 Suggestions for Cloud Service Providers and their Supply Chain

5.2.2 Suggestions for Telecommunications Equipment Manufacturers and their Supply Chain

5.2.3 Suggestions for Information Hardware Manufacturers and their Supply Chain

Appendix

List of Companies

List of Tables

Table 1 Cloud Service Providers; Development in Edge Computing in 20207

Table 2 Telecommunications Equipment Manufacturers; Development in Edge Computing in 2020

Table 3 Information Hardware Manufacturers; Development in Edge Computing in 2020

List of Figures

Figure 1 Architecture of Edge Computing Technology and Functionality

Figure 2 Attributes of Data Processing and Transaction

Figure 3 Connections and Interfaces in Edge Computing Data Processing





Companies Mentioned





ADLink

AMD

ARM

AT&T

AWS

Cisco

Dell

Ericsson

Google

HPE

IBM

Intel

MediaTek

Microsoft

Nokia

Nvidia

Orange

RTI

Telefonica

Verizon

VMwar





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7az51

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.