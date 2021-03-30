Global High and Medium Voltage Products Market to Reach $425.3 Billion by 2027

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gynaecological Cancer Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041480/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract:
- Global Gynaecological Cancer Drugs Market to Reach $36.9 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gynaecological Cancer Drugs estimated at US$26.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Alkylating Agent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plant Alkaloid segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
- The Gynaecological Cancer Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
- Anthracyclines Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR
- In the global Anthracyclines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer Drugs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Alkylating Agent
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Alkylating Agent by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Alkylating Agent by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Plant Alkaloid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Plant Alkaloid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Plant Alkaloid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Anthracyclines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Anthracyclines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Anthracyclines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Antitumor Antibiotic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Antitumor Antibiotic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialized
Cancer Treatment Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Specialized Cancer
Treatment Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialized Cancer
Treatment Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Cervical Cancer
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Cervical Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Cancer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Uterine Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Uterine Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Uterine Cancer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Ovarian &
Fallopian Tube Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Ovarian & Fallopian Tube
Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Ovarian & Fallopian
Tube Cancer by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Vulvar Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Vulvar Cancer by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Vulvar Cancer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Vaginal Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Vaginal Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Vaginal Cancer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail Pharmacies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Retail Pharmacies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail Pharmacies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospital
Pharmacies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Hospital Pharmacies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Pharmacies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for e-Commerce by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for e-Commerce by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for e-Commerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Drug Class - Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid,
Anthracyclines and Antitumor Antibiotic - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer Drugs
by Drug Class - Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid,
Anthracyclines and Antitumor Antibiotic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid, Anthracyclines and Antitumor
Antibiotic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Specialized
Cancer Treatment Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer Drugs
by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Specialized Cancer
Treatment Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics and Specialized Cancer Treatment Centers for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Indication - Cervical Cancer, Uterine Cancer,
Ovarian & Fallopian Tube Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Vaginal Cancer
and Retail Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: USA Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer Drugs
by Indication - Cervical Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Ovarian &
Fallopian Tube Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and Retail
Pharmacies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cervical Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Ovarian & Fallopian Tube
Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and Retail Pharmacies for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies and
e-Commerce - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: USA Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer Drugs
by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies and e-Commerce
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospital Pharmacies and e-Commerce for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Drug Class - Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid,
Anthracyclines and Antitumor Antibiotic - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Drug Class - Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid,
Anthracyclines and Antitumor Antibiotic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid, Anthracyclines and Antitumor
Antibiotic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Specialized
Cancer Treatment Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Specialized Cancer
Treatment Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics and Specialized Cancer Treatment Centers for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Indication - Cervical Cancer, Uterine Cancer,
Ovarian & Fallopian Tube Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Vaginal Cancer
and Retail Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Indication - Cervical Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Ovarian &
Fallopian Tube Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and
Retail Pharmacies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cervical Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Ovarian & Fallopian Tube
Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and Retail Pharmacies for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies and
e-Commerce - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies and
e-Commerce Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospital Pharmacies and e-Commerce for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Drug Class - Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid,
Anthracyclines and Antitumor Antibiotic - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer Drugs
by Drug Class - Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid,
Anthracyclines and Antitumor Antibiotic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid, Anthracyclines and Antitumor
Antibiotic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Specialized
Cancer Treatment Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer Drugs
by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Specialized Cancer
Treatment Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics and Specialized Cancer Treatment Centers for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Indication - Cervical Cancer, Uterine Cancer,
Ovarian & Fallopian Tube Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Vaginal Cancer
and Retail Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer Drugs
by Indication - Cervical Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Ovarian &
Fallopian Tube Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and Retail
Pharmacies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cervical Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Ovarian & Fallopian Tube
Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and Retail Pharmacies for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies and
e-Commerce - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer Drugs
by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies and e-Commerce
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospital Pharmacies and e-Commerce for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Drug Class - Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid,
Anthracyclines and Antitumor Antibiotic - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: China Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer Drugs
by Drug Class - Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid,
Anthracyclines and Antitumor Antibiotic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid, Anthracyclines and Antitumor
Antibiotic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Specialized
Cancer Treatment Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: China Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer Drugs
by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Specialized Cancer
Treatment Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics and Specialized Cancer Treatment Centers for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: China Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Indication - Cervical Cancer, Uterine Cancer,
Ovarian & Fallopian Tube Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Vaginal Cancer
and Retail Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: China Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer Drugs
by Indication - Cervical Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Ovarian &
Fallopian Tube Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and Retail
Pharmacies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: China 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cervical Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Ovarian & Fallopian Tube
Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and Retail Pharmacies for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: China Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies and
e-Commerce - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: China Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer Drugs
by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies and e-Commerce
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: China 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospital Pharmacies and e-Commerce for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Drug Class - Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid,
Anthracyclines and Antitumor Antibiotic - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Drug Class - Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid,
Anthracyclines and Antitumor Antibiotic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid, Anthracyclines and Antitumor
Antibiotic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Specialized
Cancer Treatment Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Europe Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Specialized Cancer
Treatment Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics and Specialized Cancer Treatment Centers for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Indication - Cervical Cancer, Uterine Cancer,
Ovarian & Fallopian Tube Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Vaginal Cancer
and Retail Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Europe Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Indication - Cervical Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Ovarian &
Fallopian Tube Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and
Retail Pharmacies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cervical Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Ovarian & Fallopian Tube
Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and Retail Pharmacies for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies and
e-Commerce - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Europe Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies and
e-Commerce Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospital Pharmacies and e-Commerce for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 112: France Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Drug Class - Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid,
Anthracyclines and Antitumor Antibiotic - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 113: France Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Drug Class - Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid,
Anthracyclines and Antitumor Antibiotic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: France 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid, Anthracyclines and Antitumor
Antibiotic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: France Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Specialized
Cancer Treatment Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: France Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Specialized Cancer
Treatment Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: France 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics and Specialized Cancer Treatment Centers for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: France Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Indication - Cervical Cancer, Uterine Cancer,
Ovarian & Fallopian Tube Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Vaginal Cancer
and Retail Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: France Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Indication - Cervical Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Ovarian &
Fallopian Tube Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and
Retail Pharmacies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: France 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cervical Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Ovarian & Fallopian Tube
Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and Retail Pharmacies for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: France Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies and
e-Commerce - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: France Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies and
e-Commerce Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: France 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospital Pharmacies and e-Commerce for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 124: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Drug Class - Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid,
Anthracyclines and Antitumor Antibiotic - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 125: Germany Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by Drug Class - Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid,
Anthracyclines and Antitumor Antibiotic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Alkylating Agent, Plant Alkaloid, Anthracyclines and
Antitumor Antibiotic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Specialized
Cancer Treatment Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Germany Historic Review for Gynaecological Cancer
Drugs by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Specialized Cancer
Treatment Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Gynaecological
Cancer Drugs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
