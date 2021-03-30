Cloud Analytics Market to Benefit from the Increasing Demand for Cloud Platforms in Numerous Software-based Applications

Pune, India, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud analytics market size is projected to reach USD 72.40 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing use of cloud platforms in fraud detection software will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Cloud Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Education, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 13.15 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.





Cloud analytics is a platform through which businesses can help make faster strategic decisions. It helps them get faster access to real time data. The ability of cloud analytics to enhance the overall business operations will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing use of the product in fraud detection activities will lead to a wider product adoption across the world. The use of concepts such as the IoT and AI will contribute to the growing demand for the product. Cloud analytics help companies obtain detailed information of the users and subsequently eliminate the need for complex processes. The increasing number of product launches by major companies, with the aim of catering to increasing consumer demand will aid the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches have made the highest impact on the market. In January 2020, GoodData Corporation announced that it will be extending its new Freemium tier pricing to more users. Through Freemium tier pricing, GoodData will look to extend its cloud analytics services to all companies that are using the cloud or on-premise. GoodData's latest initiative will not only help the company grow but will also have a direct impact on the growth on the market in the coming years.





North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies Wil Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing dialysis market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years, driven by the presence of several large-scale companies in several countries across this region. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 34.81 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the forthcoming years.

List Of Key Companies Profiled in Cloud Analytics Market Are:

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software

Teradata

TIBCO Software Inc.

Cloud 9 Business Analytics Ltd

GoodData Corporation

Panorama Software

Rackspace Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Industry Developments:

November 2019: Tableau announced that it has partnered with Amazon Web Services for the launch of a new cloud analytics services.





Major Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Industrial Use Cases Use Case #1 Use Case #2 Use Case #3

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Cloud Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Deployment (Value) Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud By Organization Size (Value) Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises By End-User (Value) BFSI IT and Telecommunications Retail and Consumer Goods Healthcare and Life Sciences Manufacturing Education Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America







