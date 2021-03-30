Global Automotive Engineering Service Providers Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring AKKA Technologies, AVL List & Bertrandt Among Others

Dublin, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market and it is poised to grow by $7.41 billion during 2021-2025 decelerate at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

The reports on automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing vehicle digitization and electrification, rising demand for vehicle connectivity solutions, and development of alternative powertrains.



The automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the development of autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market growth during the next few years. Also, fully integrated engineering data process chain for additive manufacturing and growing traction of industry 4.0 will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market covers the following areas:

Automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market sizing

Automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market forecast

Automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market vendors that include AKKA Technologies SE, AVL List GmbH, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini Services SAS, EDAG Group, HCL Technologies Ltd., IAV GmbH, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Ricardo Plc. Also, the automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector

Recovery phase

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Powertrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Complete vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrical/electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AKKA Technologies SE

AVL List GmbH

Bertrandt AG

Capgemini Services SAS

EDAG Group

HCL Technologies Ltd.

IAV GmbH

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Ricardo Plc

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

