GameSquare Esports Appoints Paul LeBreux to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), an international esports company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Paul LeBreux to serve as independent director.



Paul LeBreux is a leading international tax expert and businessman. With nearly three decades of experience, Paul is an industry leader and published author in his fields of expertise. He was a founding partner and co-managing partner of the Toronto law firm Harris & Harris for nearly 10 years where his legal practice included, mergers and acquisitions, corporate financings, corporate reorganizations, restructurings, amalgamations, wind-ups and divestitures, and domestic and international tax, estate, and trust planning. Paul is a past Chair of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (Canada) and a past Chair of the STEP Canada Technical Committee. Paul is a partner in the Globacor Group of Companies and a partner at Moodys Tax Law LLP.

“I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and building on GameSquare’s early successes,” said Mr. LeBreux. “Esports presents an incredible opportunity for companies that have identified profitable business models; I believe GameSquare’s focus on digital media and agencies delivering world class service to global brands sets it apart from other esports organizations. Furthermore, the executive team has a tremendous mix of experience within esports at FaZe Clan, traditional sports at Manchester City Football Club, large agencies like Mediacom, and capital markets at Canaccord Genuity. I’m excited to support the Company’s organic growth and acquisition strategy to build a leading international esports organization.”

“Paul is a great addition to our board and his depth of expertise from start-ups to multinational corporations will be invaluable,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “We have two great acquisitions under our belt and impressive reference customers in Bud Light Europe and Gaming Community Network’s (“GCN”) NCAA tournament announcement with Van Wagner. More customer announcements are expected in the near term and we have a pipeline of attractive targets which we anticipate will accelerate growth. In my view, GameSquare is well positioned to benefit from the extraordinary trajectory of esports and we believe there is an outstanding opportunity to consolidate leading esports companies to benefit shareholders.”

About GameSquare

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. The acquisition of Code Red Esports Ltd. (“Code Red”), an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies. GameSquare’s second acquisition of Reciprocity Corp. provides access to Asia, Latin America and North America. Its gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and, its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

Contact

For further information, please contact Kevin Wright, President of GameSquare Esports Inc.:

Email: kevin@gamesquare.com

Phone: (416) 861-2267

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company’s ability to execute its business plan, including its growth strategy of acquiring targets and consolidating leading esports companies, and the business and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.