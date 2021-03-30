Silo Wellness Hires Two Veterans of Lifestyle Marketing and Cannabis Industry to Promote Marley Line of Functional & Psychedelic Mushroom Brand

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO), a wellness company in the psychedelics and functional mushroom marketplaces, is pleased to announce the appointment of beer, wine and spirits brand marketing and communications expert, Stuart Kirby, as Vice President of Marketing & Communications as well as cannabis and hemp industries expert, Peter Holzworth, as Vice President of Business Development.



“I am delighted to welcome two very accomplished senior executives to key leadership positions with Silo Wellness,” stated Douglas K. Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Wellness. “With a decorated career in the adult beverage industry marketing some of the most iconic brands in the space, I look forward to Stuart’s creativity in delivering and amplifying the Marley licensing agreement we have just recently announced. I am equally excited to welcome Peter, who has tremendous experience in the cannabis and hemp industries, and to having him replicate that success within the psychedelic and functional mushroom category.”

Kirby has more than twenty five years of experience with integrated strategic communications, brand public relations and consumer lifestyle marketing. He has overseen the marketing and communications functions for some of the most successful companies in their respective industries, such as the world’s leading supplier of wine, E & J Gallo, two leading global PR firms, Edelman and Hill & Knowlton as well as the world’s leading adult beverage supplier, DIAGEO.

Anchored to the belief that “with great opportunity comes an equal measure of responsibility,” Kirby has led numerous corporate social responsibility efforts from environmental sustainability plans and global responsible consumption initiatives to cause-related marketing campaigns and humanitarian relief operations partnering with non-profit entities such as Amnesty International, Surfrider Foundation, Pan-American Development Foundation, USAID and Habitat for Humanity.

“Throughout my career, I have had the great privilege of being entrusted as steward to some of the most iconic, lifestyle brands in the world. Marketing and publicizing the legacy of Bob Marley – a man, musician and mystic that I have long admired – may be one of the most exciting professional opportunities I have ever been responsible for,” commented Kirby. “I look forward to transforming this fast-moving industry with a brand that stands for ‘one love’ and translating that universal vision to positively impact the communities and cultures we partner with.”

A veteran of the capital markets, cannabis and hemp industries, Holzworth has specialized experience in mergers and acquisitions, big data, compliance and regulatory affairs as well as brand development. As Vice President of Business Development for Silo Wellness, he will introduce and scale the Marley-branded mushroom line to the world by establishing relationships with large-scale distributors in the nutraceutical, nutrition, smoke shop and big-box retail markets.

“It is my great pleasure to be entrusted with the awesome responsibility of taking one of the most beloved brand names in the world and applying my experience from the cannabis industry to scale this business exponentially in the immediate future,” exclaimed Holzworth. “I look very much forward to assisting Silo Wellness to lead and expand market accessibility, domestically and abroad, to the functional and psychedelics mushroom category. Given my international contacts, global market experience and new business development acumen, I am here to fast-track Silo’s industry leadership position and to scale the Marley brand globally in short order.”

Silo Wellness is also pleased to announce the appointment of Kenny Choi to the role of Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. The appointment of Mr. Choi follows the resignation of Mo Yang as the Corporate Secretary of Silo Wellness.

About Silo Wellness

The mission of Silo Wellness is to improve health and wellness by developing and introducing psychedelic medicine to reduce trauma and increase performance by destigmatizing the active compounds in psychedelics and innovating ease of administration and ingestion. Silo Wellness intends to introduce new, safe and affordable alternatives to current medicines by facilitating entry into new and emerging markets where psychedelics are legal by conducting ketamine and psilocybin wellness retreats and elsewhere by manufacturing and distributing functional mushrooms.

Since its inception, Silo Wellness’ activities have focused on: (1) development of psilocybin-free functional mushroom tinctures; (2) the development of the formulation of a psilocybin nasal spray in Jamaica; and (3) offering of Jamaican and Oregon psychedelic wellness retreats as well as the cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms in Jamaica. None of Silo Wellness’ products claim to cure or mitigate any physical or mental disease, symptoms, disorders or abnormalities.

