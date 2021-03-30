SANUWAVE Health Announces Expansion of Ametus Group Distribution Partnership

Agreement Incorporates SANUWAVE’s Entire Wound Care Product Portfolio

SUWANEE, GA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), focused on the development and commercialization of a robust and innovative advanced wound care product portfolio for the repair and regeneration of skin and vascular structures, announced today that the Company has entered into a non-exclusive sales and marketing agreement with Ametus to market and sell the Company’s portfolio of wound care products in the United States.

“We are pleased to announce our full product portfolio sales integration with Ametus. The SANUWAVE Ametus partnership increases the commercial footprint in areas with little to no representation, increasing feet on the street to continue to drive the ENERGY FIRST portfolio. We are excited to bring on a seasoned wound care salesforce with established relationships and a solid customer base,” stated Jack Schlechtweg, Chief Revenue Officer of SANUWAVE Health.

“The Ametus Group is extremely excited to be partnering with SANUWAVE to commercialize the innovative and clinically proven portfolio of energy-based and biological technologies to treat the growing chronic wound care population,” stated Ametus Group co-founders and Managing Partners Randy Seeliger and Mark Will.

About Ametus Group

Headquartered in the heart of Medical Alley, the epicenter of medical device companies, in St. Paul, Minnesota, The Ametus Group drives new revenue generation by providing master or regional sales distribution capabilities focused on clinically novel medical device products that represent specific medical specialties. Our organization supports creation, implementation, development, and management of successful sales channels for innovative medical device products.

The Ametus Group specializes in consultative sales distribution in the advanced wound care, podiatric surgery, vascular surgery, and plastic surgery. Ametus serves the western half of the United States and roughly 50% of the country’s population with an established clinically consultative, independent sales team, comprised of exceptionally talented, best-in-class, contracted Territory Managers.

For additional information about Ametus, visit www.ametusgroup.com.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented noninvasive and biological response activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures. Through its recent acquisition of the UltraMIST® assets, SANUWAVE now combines two highly complementary and market-cleared energy transfer technologies and two human tissue biologic products, which creates a platform of scale with an end-to-end product offering in the advanced wound care market.

SANUWAVE’s portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate tissue regeneration biological signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement combined with tissue growth which helps restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

For additional information about the Company, visit www.SANUWAVE.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact:

SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

Kevin Richardson II

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

978-922-2447

investorrelations@SANUWAVE.com