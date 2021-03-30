Worldwide Micro Programmable Logic Controller Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market and it is poised to grow by $2.08 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for compact automation solutions and rising demand for micro PLCs in APAC.



The micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing investment in smart factories as one of the prime reasons driving the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth during the next few years.



The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Bosch Rexroth AG, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IDEC Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp.. Also, the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery by end-user segment

Market opportunity by End user

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IDEC Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corp.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m6t3g