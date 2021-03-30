Worldwide Micro Programmable Logic Controller Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market and it is poised to grow by $2.08 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for compact automation solutions and rising demand for micro PLCs in APAC.
The micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing investment in smart factories as one of the prime reasons driving the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth during the next few years.
The report on micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market covers the following areas:
- Micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market sizing
- Micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market forecast
- Micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Bosch Rexroth AG, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IDEC Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp.. Also, the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery by end-user segment
- Market opportunity by End user
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Bosch Rexroth AG
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IDEC Corp.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Corp.
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m6t3g