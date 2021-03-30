Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2027

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eubiotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041175/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Eubiotics Market to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Eubiotics estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Probiotics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prebiotics segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

- The Eubiotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

- Organic Acids Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR

- In the global Organic Acids segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

ADDCON GmbH

Advanced BioNutrition Corporation

BASF SE

Behn Meyer Holding AG

BENEO GmbH

Calpis Co., Ltd.

Cargill, Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

DowDuPont, Inc.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lallemand, Inc.

Lesaffre Group

Novozymes A/S

Novus International, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041175/?utm_source=GNW



