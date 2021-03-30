Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2027

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eubiotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041175/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
- Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
- Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
- Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
- Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
- Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.
Abstract:
- Global Eubiotics Market to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Eubiotics estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Probiotics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prebiotics segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
- The Eubiotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
- Organic Acids Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR
- In the global Organic Acids segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
- ADDCON GmbH
- Advanced BioNutrition Corporation
- BASF SE
- Behn Meyer Holding AG
- BENEO GmbH
- Calpis Co., Ltd.
- Cargill, Inc.
- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
- DowDuPont, Inc.
- Kemin Industries, Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Lallemand, Inc.
- Lesaffre Group
- Novozymes A/S
- Novus International, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041175/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Eubiotics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Probiotics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Prebiotics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Organic Acids by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Organic Acids by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Organic Acids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Essential Oils by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Essential Oils by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Essential Oils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Swine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Swine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Swine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Poultry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Poultry by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Poultry by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Livestocks
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Livestocks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Livestocks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Ruminants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Ruminants by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Ruminants by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Dry by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Dry by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Nutrition & Gut
Health by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Nutrition & Gut Health by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Nutrition & Gut Health
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Yield by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Yield by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Yield by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Immunity by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Immunity by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Immunity by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Functions
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Functions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Functions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by Type -
Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids and Essential Oils -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Eubiotics by Type -
Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids and Essential Oils
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Probiotics, Prebiotics,
Organic Acids and Essential Oils for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Livestock - Swine, Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Eubiotics by Livestock -
Swine, Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Livestock -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine, Poultry, Other
Livestocks and Ruminants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by Form -
Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Eubiotics by Form - Dry and
Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Function - Nutrition & Gut Health, Yield, Immunity and Other
Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: USA Historic Review for Eubiotics by Function -
Nutrition & Gut Health, Yield, Immunity and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Function -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nutrition & Gut Health,
Yield, Immunity and Other Functions for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids and Essential Oils -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Eubiotics by Type -
Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids and Essential Oils
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Probiotics, Prebiotics,
Organic Acids and Essential Oils for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Livestock - Swine, Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Eubiotics by Livestock -
Swine, Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Livestock -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine, Poultry, Other
Livestocks and Ruminants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Eubiotics by Form - Dry
and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Function - Nutrition & Gut Health, Yield, Immunity and Other
Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Eubiotics by Function -
Nutrition & Gut Health, Yield, Immunity and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Function -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nutrition & Gut
Health, Yield, Immunity and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by Type -
Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids and Essential Oils -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Eubiotics by Type -
Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids and Essential Oils
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Probiotics, Prebiotics,
Organic Acids and Essential Oils for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Livestock - Swine, Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Eubiotics by Livestock -
Swine, Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Livestock -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine, Poultry, Other
Livestocks and Ruminants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by Form -
Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Eubiotics by Form - Dry and
Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Function - Nutrition & Gut Health, Yield, Immunity and Other
Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Eubiotics by Function -
Nutrition & Gut Health, Yield, Immunity and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Function -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nutrition & Gut Health,
Yield, Immunity and Other Functions for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by Type -
Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids and Essential Oils -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: China Historic Review for Eubiotics by Type -
Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids and Essential Oils
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Probiotics, Prebiotics,
Organic Acids and Essential Oils for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Livestock - Swine, Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: China Historic Review for Eubiotics by Livestock -
Swine, Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Livestock -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine, Poultry, Other
Livestocks and Ruminants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by Form -
Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: China Historic Review for Eubiotics by Form - Dry and
Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: China Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Function - Nutrition & Gut Health, Yield, Immunity and Other
Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: China Historic Review for Eubiotics by Function -
Nutrition & Gut Health, Yield, Immunity and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: China 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Function -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nutrition & Gut Health,
Yield, Immunity and Other Functions for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Eubiotics by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids and Essential Oils -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Eubiotics by Type -
Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids and Essential Oils
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Probiotics, Prebiotics,
Organic Acids and Essential Oils for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Livestock - Swine, Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Eubiotics by Livestock -
Swine, Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by
Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,
Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 103: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Europe Historic Review for Eubiotics by Form - Dry
and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Function - Nutrition & Gut Health, Yield, Immunity and Other
Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Europe Historic Review for Eubiotics by Function -
Nutrition & Gut Health, Yield, Immunity and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Function -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nutrition & Gut
Health, Yield, Immunity and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 109: France Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids and Essential Oils -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: France Historic Review for Eubiotics by Type -
Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids and Essential Oils
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: France 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Probiotics, Prebiotics,
Organic Acids and Essential Oils for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 112: France Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Livestock - Swine, Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: France Historic Review for Eubiotics by Livestock -
Swine, Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: France 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by
Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,
Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 115: France Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: France Historic Review for Eubiotics by Form - Dry
and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: France 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: France Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Function - Nutrition & Gut Health, Yield, Immunity and Other
Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: France Historic Review for Eubiotics by Function -
Nutrition & Gut Health, Yield, Immunity and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: France 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Function -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nutrition & Gut
Health, Yield, Immunity and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 121: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids and Essential Oils -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Germany Historic Review for Eubiotics by Type -
Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids and Essential Oils
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Probiotics, Prebiotics,
Organic Acids and Essential Oils for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 124: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Livestock - Swine, Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Germany Historic Review for Eubiotics by Livestock -
Swine, Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by
Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,
Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 127: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Germany Historic Review for Eubiotics by Form - Dry
and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Function - Nutrition & Gut Health, Yield, Immunity and Other
Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Germany Historic Review for Eubiotics by Function -
Nutrition & Gut Health, Yield, Immunity and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by
Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nutrition &
Gut Health, Yield, Immunity and Other Functions for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 133: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids and Essential Oils -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Italy Historic Review for Eubiotics by Type -
Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids and Essential Oils
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 135: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Probiotics, Prebiotics,
Organic Acids and Essential Oils for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 136: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Livestock - Swine, Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 137: Italy Historic Review for Eubiotics by Livestock -
Swine, Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 138: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Livestock -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine, Poultry, Other
Livestocks and Ruminants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 139: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 140: Italy Historic Review for Eubiotics by Form - Dry
and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 141: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 142: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Function - Nutrition & Gut Health, Yield, Immunity and Other
Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 143: Italy Historic Review for Eubiotics by Function -
Nutrition & Gut Health, Yield, Immunity and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 144: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Function -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nutrition & Gut
Health, Yield, Immunity and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 145: UK Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by Type -
Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids and Essential Oils -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 146: UK Historic Review for Eubiotics by Type -
Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids and Essential Oils
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 147: UK 15-Year Perspective for Eubiotics by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Probiotics, Prebiotics,
Organic Acids and Essential Oils for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 148: UK Current & Future Analysis for Eubiotics by
Livestock - Swine, Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 149: UK Historic Review for Eubiotics by Livestock -
Swine, Poultry, Other Livestocks and Ruminants Markets -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041175/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________