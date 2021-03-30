English Finnish

eQ PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

30 March 2021 at 2:15 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Staffan Jåfs

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20210326131717_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: 1.79 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.79 EUR

eQ Plc

