eQ PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
30 March 2021 at 2:15 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Staffan Jåfs
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20210326131717_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-03-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: 1.79 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.79 EUR
eQ Plc
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi