Global Online Event Ticketing Market to Reach $61.7 Billion by 2027

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Empty Capsules Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041104/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.



Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments. Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience. Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics. Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations. Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.

Abstract:

- Global Empty Capsules Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Empty Capsules estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Gelatin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Gelatin segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $530.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

- The Empty Capsules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$530.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$469.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -

ACG Worldwide Pvt., Ltd.

Bright Pharmacaps Inc.

Capscanada Corporation

Capsugel, Inc.

Healthcaps India Limited

Medi-Caps Ltd.

Natural Capsules Ltd.

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.

Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules Co., Ltd.

Qualicaps, Inc.

Roxlor, LLC

Snail Pharma Industry Co., Ltd.

Suheung Co Ltd.

Sunil Healthcare







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041104/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Empty Capsules Market to Register Steady Growth

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Competition

EXHIBIT 1: Market Share of Leading Players by Product Sales: 2018



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Growth in Ageing Population Drives Market Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Global Population Statistics and Estimates for the

60+ Age Group (1990, 2015, 2050E, 2100E)

Growth in Pharmaceutical Market to Spur Demand

EXHIBIT 3: Worldwide Pharmaceutical Market Growth by region:

2017 and 2022E

Growth in Pharmaceutical R&D and Clinical Trials to Support

Market Demand

EXHIBIT 4: Expenditure (in Billion USD) of Pharmaceutical R&D

in the US: 1980-2017)

EXHIBIT 5: Total Registered Studies Number: 2000-2021

With Increase in Technological Advancements of Drug Delivery

Systems, the Market is expected to Register Gains

Increasing Importance for Sports Nutrition to Bolster Market

Growth

EXHIBIT 6: Global Market Value (in Billion USD) of Sports

Nutrition: 2014-2024

EXHIBIT 7: Total Market Value (in Billion USD) of Sports

Nutrition in North America: 2011-2021E

Growing Application of Empty Capsules in Cosmetics and

Nutraceutical Industries to Bolster Demand



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Gelatin by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Gelatin by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Gelatin by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Gelatin by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Gelatin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Immediate-Release

Capsules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Immediate-Release Capsules

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Immediate-Release

Capsules by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Sustained-Release

Capsules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Sustained-Release Capsules

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Sustained-Release

Capsules by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Delayed-Release

Capsules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Delayed-Release Capsules by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Delayed-Release

Capsules by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Antibiotics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Antibiotics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Antibiotics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Vitamins and

Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Vitamins and Dietary

Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins and Dietary

Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Antacid & Antiflatulent

Preparations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Antacid & Antiflatulent

Preparations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Nutraceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Nutraceutical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules by

Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Product -

Gelatin and Non-Gelatin Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gelatin and

Non-Gelatin for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules by

Functionality - Immediate-Release Capsules, Sustained-Release

Capsules and Delayed-Release Capsules - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Functionality - Immediate-Release Capsules, Sustained-Release

Capsules and Delayed-Release Capsules Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Immediate-Release Capsules, Sustained-Release Capsules and

Delayed-Release Capsules for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules by

Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Application -

Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules by

End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Empty Capsules by End-Use -

Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharmaceutical,

Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules

by Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Product -

Gelatin and Non-Gelatin Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gelatin and

Non-Gelatin for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules

by Functionality - Immediate-Release Capsules,

Sustained-Release Capsules and Delayed-Release Capsules -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Functionality - Immediate-Release Capsules, Sustained-Release

Capsules and Delayed-Release Capsules Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Immediate-Release Capsules, Sustained-Release Capsules and

Delayed-Release Capsules for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules

by Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules

by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Empty Capsules by End-Use -

Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules by

Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Product -

Gelatin and Non-Gelatin Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gelatin and

Non-Gelatin for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules by

Functionality - Immediate-Release Capsules, Sustained-Release

Capsules and Delayed-Release Capsules - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Functionality - Immediate-Release Capsules, Sustained-Release

Capsules and Delayed-Release Capsules Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Immediate-Release Capsules, Sustained-Release Capsules and

Delayed-Release Capsules for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules by

Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules by

End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Empty Capsules by End-Use -

Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules by

Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Product -

Gelatin and Non-Gelatin Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gelatin and

Non-Gelatin for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules by

Functionality - Immediate-Release Capsules, Sustained-Release

Capsules and Delayed-Release Capsules - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Functionality - Immediate-Release Capsules, Sustained-Release

Capsules and Delayed-Release Capsules Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Immediate-Release Capsules, Sustained-Release Capsules and

Delayed-Release Capsules for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules by

Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: China Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules by

End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: China Historic Review for Empty Capsules by End-Use -

Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules

by Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Product -

Gelatin and Non-Gelatin Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gelatin and

Non-Gelatin for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules

by Functionality - Immediate-Release Capsules,

Sustained-Release Capsules and Delayed-Release Capsules -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Functionality - Immediate-Release Capsules, Sustained-Release

Capsules and Delayed-Release Capsules Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Immediate-Release Capsules, Sustained-Release Capsules and

Delayed-Release Capsules for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules

by Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules

by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Empty Capsules by End-Use -

Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules

by Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: France Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Product -

Gelatin and Non-Gelatin Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gelatin and

Non-Gelatin for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules

by Functionality - Immediate-Release Capsules,

Sustained-Release Capsules and Delayed-Release Capsules -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: France Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Functionality - Immediate-Release Capsules, Sustained-Release

Capsules and Delayed-Release Capsules Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Immediate-Release Capsules, Sustained-Release Capsules and

Delayed-Release Capsules for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: France Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules

by Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: France Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: France 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: France Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules

by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: France Historic Review for Empty Capsules by End-Use -

Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: France 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules

by Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gelatin and

Non-Gelatin for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules

by Functionality - Immediate-Release Capsules,

Sustained-Release Capsules and Delayed-Release Capsules -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Germany Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Functionality - Immediate-Release Capsules, Sustained-Release

Capsules and Delayed-Release Capsules Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Immediate-Release Capsules, Sustained-Release Capsules and

Delayed-Release Capsules for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules

by Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Germany Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Antibiotics, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules

by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Germany Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 127: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules

by Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 128: Italy Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Product -

Gelatin and Non-Gelatin Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 129: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gelatin and

Non-Gelatin for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Empty Capsules

by Functionality - Immediate-Release Capsules,

Sustained-Release Capsules and Delayed-Release Capsules -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041104/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________