Global Consumer IAM Market to Reach $65.3 Billion by 2027

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Composites Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040654/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
- Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
- Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
- Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
- Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
- Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.
Abstract:
- Global Composites Testing Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Composites Testing estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Destructive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Destructive segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $502.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
- The Composites Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$502.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$588.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured) -
- Composites Testing Laboratory (CTL)
- Element Materials Technology
- Etim SAS
- Exova Group PLC
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Instron Corporation
- Intertek Group PLC
- Matrix Composites, Inc.
- Mistras Group, Inc.
- Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040654/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Composites Testing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Destructive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Destructive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Destructive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Destructive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Fiber
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Continuous Fiber by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Fiber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Matrix by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Polymer Matrix by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Matrix by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Ceramic Matrix by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Ceramic Matrix by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Matrix by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Wind Energy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Wind Energy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Wind Energy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Sporting Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Sporting Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Sporting Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Composites Testing
by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Composites Testing by Testing
Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Testing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Destructive and Non-Destructive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Composites Testing
by Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic
Matrix and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Composites Testing by Product
Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Composites Testing
by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind
Energy, Sporting Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy,
Sporting Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Testing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Destructive and Non-Destructive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix,
Ceramic Matrix and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation,
Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy,
Sporting Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Testing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Destructive and Non-Destructive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix,
Ceramic Matrix and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation,
Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy,
Sporting Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Testing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Destructive and Non-Destructive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix,
Ceramic Matrix and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation,
Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy,
Sporting Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Testing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Destructive and Non-Destructive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix,
Ceramic Matrix and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation,
Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy,
Sporting Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Testing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Destructive and Non-Destructive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix,
Ceramic Matrix and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation,
Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy,
Sporting Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Testing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Destructive and Non-Destructive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix,
Ceramic Matrix and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation,
Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy,
Sporting Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy, Sporting
Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Testing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Destructive and Non-Destructive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix,
Ceramic Matrix and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation,
Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy,
Sporting Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Composites Testing
by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Composites Testing by Testing
Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Testing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Destructive and Non-Destructive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Composites Testing
by Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic
Matrix and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Composites Testing by Product
Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Composites Testing
by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind
Energy, Sporting Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: UK Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy,
Sporting Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Testing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Destructive and Non-Destructive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix,
Ceramic Matrix and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 125: Spain Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 126: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation,
Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Spain Historic Review for Composites Testing by
Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy,
Sporting Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 130: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Composites
Testing by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040654/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________