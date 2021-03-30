Global Consumer IAM Market to Reach $65.3 Billion by 2027

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Composites Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040654/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Composites Testing Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Composites Testing estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Destructive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Destructive segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $502.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

- The Composites Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$502.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$588.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured) -

Composites Testing Laboratory (CTL)

Element Materials Technology

Etim SAS

Exova Group PLC

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Instron Corporation

Intertek Group PLC

Matrix Composites, Inc.

Mistras Group, Inc.

Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Composites Testing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Destructive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Destructive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Destructive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Destructive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Fiber

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Continuous Fiber by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Fiber by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Matrix by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Polymer Matrix by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Matrix by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Ceramic Matrix by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Ceramic Matrix by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Matrix by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Wind Energy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Wind Energy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Wind Energy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Sporting Goods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Sporting Goods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Sporting Goods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Composites Testing

by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Composites Testing by Testing

Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Testing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Destructive and Non-Destructive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Composites Testing

by Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic

Matrix and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Composites Testing by Product

Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Composites Testing

by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind

Energy, Sporting Goods and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy,

Sporting Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Testing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Destructive and Non-Destructive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix,

Ceramic Matrix and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation,

Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy,

Sporting Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Testing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Destructive and Non-Destructive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix,

Ceramic Matrix and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation,

Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy,

Sporting Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Testing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Destructive and Non-Destructive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix,

Ceramic Matrix and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation,

Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy,

Sporting Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Testing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Destructive and Non-Destructive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix,

Ceramic Matrix and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation,

Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy,

Sporting Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Testing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Destructive and Non-Destructive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix,

Ceramic Matrix and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation,

Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy,

Sporting Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Testing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Destructive and Non-Destructive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix,

Ceramic Matrix and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation,

Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy,

Sporting Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy, Sporting

Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Testing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Destructive and Non-Destructive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix,

Ceramic Matrix and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation,

Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy,

Sporting Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Composites Testing

by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Composites Testing by Testing

Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Testing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Destructive and Non-Destructive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Composites Testing

by Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic

Matrix and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Composites Testing by Product

Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Composites Testing

by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind

Energy, Sporting Goods and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy,

Sporting Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Testing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Destructive and Non-Destructive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix,

Ceramic Matrix and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 125: Spain Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Product Type - Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 126: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Continuous Fiber, Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation,

Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Spain Historic Review for Composites Testing by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy,

Sporting Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Composites Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Transportation, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 130: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Composites

Testing by Testing Type - Destructive and Non-Destructive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



