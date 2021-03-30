NASDAQ: FBIO Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Fortress Biotech, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NASDAQ: FBIO shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. prior to December 11, 2019 and continue to hold any of their NASDAQ: FBIO shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On November 27, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Fortress Biotech, Inc. over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleged that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that IV Tramadol was not safe for the intended patient population, that as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the NDA for IV Tramadol, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



