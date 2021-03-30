Global Cloud Storage Market to Reach $204.4 Billion by 2027

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040513/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clinical Decision Support Systems estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.3% CAGR and reach US$669.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $322 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR

- The Clinical Decision Support Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$322 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$375.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.

- Services Segment to Record 9.6% CAGR

- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$380 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$725.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$253.1 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Elsevier BV

Epic Systems Corporation

Hearst Health

IBM Corporation

McKesson Corporation

MEDITECH

Philips Healthcare

Wolters Kluwer Health







