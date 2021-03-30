Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0517 - RIKV 21 0915

Series RIKV 21 0517RIKV 21 0915
Settlement Date 04/06/202104/06/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,1504,550
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.881/1.04699.441/1.249
Total Number of Bids Received 79
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 4,1505,050
Total Number of Successful Bids 78
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 78
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.881/1.04699.441/1.249
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.898/0.89799.485/1.150
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.881/1.04699.441/1.249
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.888/0.98599.474/1.175
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.898/0.89799.485/1.150
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.881/1.04699.418/1.301
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.888/0.98599.468/1.189
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.001.11