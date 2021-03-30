|Series
|RIKV 21 0517
|RIKV 21 0915
|Settlement Date
|04/06/2021
|04/06/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,150
|4,550
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.881
|/
|1.046
|99.441
|/
|1.249
|Total Number of Bids Received
|7
|9
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|4,150
|5,050
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|7
|8
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|7
|8
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.881
|/
|1.046
|99.441
|/
|1.249
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.898
|/
|0.897
|99.485
|/
|1.150
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.881
|/
|1.046
|99.441
|/
|1.249
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.888
|/
|0.985
|99.474
|/
|1.175
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.898
|/
|0.897
|99.485
|/
|1.150
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.881
|/
|1.046
|99.418
|/
|1.301
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.888
|/
|0.985
|99.468
|/
|1.189
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.00
|1.11
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0517 - RIKV 21 0915
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND