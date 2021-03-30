West Mining Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEST MINING CORP. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) (FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce that its common stock was approved for quotation on the OTC Markets Group, Inc.’s OTCQB® tier Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) under the symbol “WESMF” effective as of the open of trading on 23rd March 2021.

"Trading on the OTCQB is an important milestone and will provide greater transparency to existing and prospective shareholders which in combination with DTC Eligibility which was received recently will grow West’s exposure to a much broader investing community as we continue to develop our portfolio of World Class Exploration and development stage precious metals assets," stated Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO, West Mining Corp.

The OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is designed for developing companies in the U.S. and abroad. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

The Company would also like to announce that the updated Resource Estimates for the Kena Gold and Copper Project are nearing finalization and will be delivered to the Company imminently. Though minor delays were experienced due to larger than normal workloads for assays, these have now been completed and all information compiled.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a portfolio highly prospective projects in world class mining camps. Our flagship “Kena” Copper Gold Project has an extensive exploration history, over 37 kilometers of drilling, 20 years of modern exploration and remains open in all directions and at depth. West’s other projects are situated in close proximity to recent gold discoveries in British Columbia and New Brunswick.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure records available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO

e-mail: nick@westminingcorp.com

website: www.westminingcorp.com

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company’s mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.