Namaste Technologies Reports Year End 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste” or the “Company”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, today reported its financial results for the year ended November 30, 2020. All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.



Highlights of Consolidated Financial Results:

Gross revenue for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2020 was $8.0 million (compared to $4.0 million in the same period last year), and for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 was $27.1 million (compared to $16.4 million in the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019), representing an increase of 100% from the same quarter last year and an increase of 65% from the prior year, respectively.

Net revenue for the quarter ended November 30, 2020 was $7.2 million (compared to $3.9 million in the same period last year), and for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 was $25.1 million (compared to $16.3 million in the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019), representing an increase of 85% from the same quarter last year, and an increase of 54% from the prior year, respectively.

The $3.3 million improvement in net revenue for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2020 over the same quarter in the prior year ($8.8 million YTD) was primarily attributable to the increased revenues from the sale of cannabis products.

The Company's net loss has shown substantial improvement as compared to 2019. Net loss for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2020 was ($6.4 million) compared to a net loss of ($29.7 million) for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2019. Net loss for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 was ($26.4 million) compared to a net loss of ($63.2 million) in the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019. The Company is committed to maintaining these positive trends.

The Company's working capital position remains strong at $16.5 million as at November 30, 2020.

Subsequent to year-end, the Company successfully closed a $23 million bought deal offering.

Recent Corporate Highlights:

Launched CannMart.com into the USA offering Americans hemp derived CBD and smoking accessories.

Announced the addition of leading licensed producers to the CannMart.com platform: Auxly Cannabis Group, Hexo Corp and The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGOD).

Received a standard processing licence from Health Canada for CannMart Labs Inc., our state-of-the-art BHO extraction facility.

Announced expansion to broaden our total addressable market and to evolve into a pre-eminent wellness company, connecting consumers to their wellness needs of tomorrow.

“We are pleased with the progress made by the team to achieve the highest recorded quarterly revenue for the company to date,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste. “We achieved significant year-over-year growth of revenue as cannabis sales through CannMart’s distribution channels made an important contribution to the revenue stream. The Company is in a strong financial position today made possible from the considerable work undertaken in 2020 to lay the foundation for long term growth as Namaste continues its evolution to be the world’s foremost personalized wellness marketplace.”

For further details, the complete Financial Statements for the year-ended ended November 30, 2020 and the related Management’s Discussion & Analysis can be accessed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

NON IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management evaluates the Company’s performance using a variety of measures, including “Net loss before income tax, depreciation and amortization” and “Adjusted EBITDA”. The non-IFRS measures discussed below should not be considered as an alternative to or to be more meaningful than revenue or net loss. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of the Company.

Management uses these and other non-IFRS financial measures to exclude the impact of certain expenses and income that must be recognized under IFRS when analyzing consolidated underlying operating performance, as the excluded items are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s underlying operating performance and make comparisons of underlying financial performance between periods difficult. From time to time, the Company may exclude additional items if it believes doing so would result in a more effective analysis of underlying operating performance. The exclusion of certain items does not imply that they are non-recurring.

(i) Current and deferred income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and share-based compensation were excluded from the Adjusted EBITDA calculation as they do not represent cash expenditures.

(ii) Other income consisting of gain on disposal of subsidiary, interest income, realized gain on disposition of AFS investments, unrealized gain on derivatives and other miscellaneous non-recurring income were excluded from Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

(iii) Non-recurring costs related to restructuring and legacy issues were excluded from Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

(iv) Impairment loss relating to goodwill, customer list, domains and brand names were excluded from Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

(v) Impairment loss relating to receivable is a provision for expected credit loss to an associate and was excluded from Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

(vi) Share of associates loss, net of tax, is excluded due to lack of control.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Namaste Technologies is a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products. At CannMart.com, the Company provides Canadian medical customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally licensed cultivators and US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories. The Company also distributes licensed and in-house branded cannabis and cannabis derived products in Canada through a number of provincial government control boards and retailing bodies and facilitates licensed cannabis retailer sales online in Saskatchewan. Namaste’s global technology and continuous innovation address local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen.

The forward-looking information contained herein, including, without limitation, statements related to the Company building the world’s first personalized wellness marketplace and its commitment to continue to reduce its net losses are made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including, without limitation, Namaste’s ability to maintain momentum of expanding its business, its ability to broaden its total addressable market and to evolve into a recognized wellness company, the Company’s expectation that the nutraceutical and wellness market and potentially the market for psychedelics will develop as currently anticipated, the nutraceutical market will continue to be a multi-billion dollar high-margin market, the introduction of new products and brands will generate additional revenue, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation: the inability of the Company to develop its business as anticipated and to increase revenues and/or its profitable margin on such revenues, unanticipated changes to current regulations that would adversely impact the Company’s business and proposed business and other regulatory risks, risks relating to the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy and the benefits realizable therefrom and risks specifically related to the Company’s operations. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s current MD&A and annual information form, both of which have been filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

